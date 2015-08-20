SMPTE(R) Announces 2015 Award Recipients

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Aug. 20, 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today revealed the outstanding industry members who will be recognized Thursday, Oct. 29, at the SMPTE 2015 Awards Ceremony.

The SMPTE 2015 Awards Ceremony, supported by IMAX, is being held in conjunction with the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2015) at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.

Honorary Membership in the Society recognizes individuals who have performed eminent service in the advancement of engineering in motion pictures, television, or in the allied arts and sciences. It is the Society's highest accolade. The Honor Roll may posthumously recognize individuals who were not awarded Honorary Membership during their lifetimes but whose contributions would have been sufficient to warrant such an honor. With Honorary Membership and appointment to the Honor Roll, SMPTE honors three technologists for their innovations, which have left a lasting impression on the industry.

SMPTE has conferred Honorary Membership status on Laurence Thorpe, an industry pioneer in the field of motion picture and television imaging. Throughout his extensive career at RCA, Sony, and Canon, Thorpe has been instrumental in introducing innovative technologies to several generations of filmmakers and television content producers. He is widely recognized as one of the key figures in the development, adoption, and roll out of high-definition television (HDTV). Thorpe has influenced the development of and assisted in bringing to market a wide range of innovative products covering all aspects of image capture -- including telecines, multiformat cameras, and broadcast and cinematography lenses.

Also recognized with Honorary Membership, Irwin W. Young is an innovator and creative talent, as well as a friend and supporter of independent filmmakers. Young has advanced postproduction technology and created or supported the development of critically acclaimed motion pictures and television at DuArt Film Laboratories. From the introduction of 16mm reversal overnight dailies to creating a computerized frame count and cueing system for negative preparation, timing, and color correction, he has worked tirelessly, introducing continuous improvements to the motion picture processes. Young's leadership in establishing SMPTE standards on these processes has benefited the world.

Oscar Byram (O.B.) Hanson (1894-1961) has been named to the SMPTE Honor Roll for his engineering and operational leadership in designing the first generation of television studios, control rooms, and mobile television units that transitioned the industry from radio to television. He published his work on the initial television facilities to benefit the industry at large. Constantly developing and patenting improved methods for television imaging, Hanson worked throughout his career at RCA and the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) to establish common standards across the industry to ensure interoperability.

The Archival Technology Medal Award recognizes significant technical advancements or contributions related to the invention or development of technology, techniques, workflows, or infrastructure for the long-term storage, archive, or preservation of media content essence. The 2015 award will be presented to James A. Lindner for a career largely devoted to the art and science of media preservation and the development of technologies and techniques widely used in the world of media archiving. His research into the JPEG2000 format as a target preservation codec for moving image conservation contributed to the broad acceptance of the format in media and in cultural heritage archives. He also is cited for development of the SAMMA workflow and systems for digitizing videotape. He has advanced the state of the art in preservation of both physical media and digital representations of motion-imaging content.

The David Sarnoff Medal Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the development of new techniques or equipment that have contributed to the improvement of the engineering phases of television technology, including large-venue presentations. The 2015 award will be presented to Birney Dayton in recognition of his work in signal processing and routing, fiber optic transmission of video and audio signals, and the advancement of analog, digital, and HDTV. Throughout his career, Dayton remained an active member of SMPTE and was elevated to SMPTE Fellow. He has been at the forefront of technology and product development, and many of these products and developments are now standard equipment in today's broadcast stations and facilities. Dayton's numerous patents, the first awarded in 1979, reflect the significance of his contributions within a very important time in the industry's history.

The Digital Processing Medal Award recognizes significant technical achievements related to the development of digital processing of content for cinema, television, games, or other related media. Stan Moote will receive the 2015 award for development of the first reliable video/audio scrambling system for composite analog video and analog audio in the early 1980s. This system digitized the analog signal, scrambled it, and reconstructed an analog signal that could be transmitted over satellite or microwave links with complete security. The system was granted both Canadian and U.S. patents. Moote went on to serve as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Leitch Technology International before returning to engineering management. He also assisted in the invention of the video multiviewer, for which he received a patent. Moote became chief technology officer (CTO) at Leitch just before its acquisition by Harris Corporation.

The Kodak Educational Medal Award honors an individual who advances the educational process at any level through innovative and inspirational methods, and it recognizes outstanding contributions in new or unique educational programs utilizing the technologies of film. David L. Long will receive the 2015 award for development of the Bachelor of Science for the motion picture science program at the School of Film and Animation at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). By joining a core curriculum in practical filmmaking with one in engineering and image science, this program trains students in the art and science of feature film, television, and animation production. Long is responsible for the research, curriculum development, teaching, and administration of the program -- the only one of its kind in the U. S. -- and has been the driving force behind it since its inception in 2006-2007. Currently, more than 95 percent of program graduates work in the film or imaging science industries.

The Samuel L. Warner Memorial Medal Award recognizes outstanding contributions in the design and development of new and improved methods and/or apparatus for motion picture sound, including any step in the process. The 2015 award will be presented to Sripal Mehta and Harold Hallikainen in recognition of their collaborative work in the development of closed-caption communication protocol standards for digital cinema. Their accomplishments include the development of an Ethernet-based synchronization protocol with associated resource presentation list, and a content essence format by which content owners can create and package up to six languages of interoperable closed captions in a single distribution. Their joint effort enabled the introduction of competitive closed-caption systems in motion picture exhibition, providing the means for the deaf and hearing impaired everywhere to better enjoy the cinema experience.

The Technicolor/Herbert T. Kalmus Medal Award recognizes outstanding contributions that reflect a commitment to the highest standards of quality and innovation in motion picture postproduction and distribution services. The 2015 award will be presented to Wolfgang Lempp for his collaborative leadership of FilmLight, Ltd. and the focus on creating high-quality systems for postproduction including scanning, color management, color correction, 4K playback, and on-set grading. Lempp is a visionary who has consistently anticipated the changing needs of the postproduction community and developed the tools necessary to complete films with state-of-the-art technology.

The Workflow Systems Medal Award recognizes outstanding contributions related to the development and integration of IT file-based systems and infrastructures into production processes. The 2015 award will be presented to Annie Chang in recognition of her research, implementation, and participation in the generation of new compression and file-based technology standards, including early DVD authoring and more recently the Interoperable Master Format (IMF). Chang has shown huge commitment and leadership within the IMF initiative to improve the postproduction and mastering pipelines through new file-based workflows and standards efforts. Her contributions to the standards process have been critical to the development and successful uptake of IMF, which simplifies postproduction processes.

Each year, one SMPTE Journal Award is presented to the author of the most outstanding paper originally published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal during the preceding calendar year. The 2015 SMPTE Journal Award will be presented to John Hudson and Edward Frlan for the article "Toward a Hierarchy of SDI Data Rates," published in the April 2014 issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

Two Journal Certificates of Merit will be presented this year to:

Jürgen Burghardt, Jörg Houpert, and Timo Mayer for the article "Increased Value of Video Assets: New Technologies for the Automatic Transfer and Digital Preservation of Analog Videocassettes," published in the January 2014 issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

Joachim Keinert, Michael Schöberl, Matthias Ziegler, Frederik Zilly, and Siegfried Foessel for the article "High-Dynamic Range Video Cameras Based on Single Shot Non-Regular Sampling," published in the November/December 2014 issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

The Presidential Proclamation Award recognizes individuals of established and outstanding status and reputation in the motion picture, television, and motion-imaging industries worldwide. Charles H. Jablonski will receive the 2015 award in recognition of his decades of contributions and leadership within the Society and the television industry at large. In addition to being a major contributor to the implementation of digital HDTV, he has dedicated his time in support of SMPTE's vision and mission, serving in executive, technical, educational, and advisory roles over the past 30 years. His wisdom, mentorship, and sharp, ever-colorful wit have been instrumental in helping build SMPTE into the vibrant organization it is today.

The Excellence in Standards Award recognizes individuals or companies that have been actively involved in advancing the Society's standards activities and processes. The 2015 award will be presented to two recipients:

Bruce Devlin, for his leadership in the development of the Material eXchange Format (MXF) standard and many of the supporting standards for MXF. Devlin chaired the SMPTE MXF Design and Standardization Group, and since the publication of the MXF standard in 2004, he has been active in updating the core documents and developing new MXF-related standards. This involvement led Devlin to be known as "Mr. MXF." He continues to be active in SMPTE standards, currently chairing the ST 377-2 drafting group (KLV Encoded Extension Syntax for MXF) and the ST 380 (MXF Descriptive Metadata Scheme-1) revision group, as well as actively participating in the integer/fractional frame rates study group, the Interoperable Master Format (IMF) Sample Material Interchange group, the Timecode in MXF Study Group, and the Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) in MXF project.

J. Patrick Waddell, for his longstanding involvement in SMPTE standards for close to 20 years. Waddell's participation is broad, encompassing virtually every Technology Committee. He is a universally active participant in the standards community and is often the first volunteer to help with new efforts or to assist in whatever capacity is needed, whether as a chair, secretary, document editor, or any other role requiring assistance.

The Citation for Outstanding Service to the Society, which recognizes individuals for dedicated service for the betterment of the Society over a sustained period of time, will be conferred upon four SMPTE members:

Charles R. Diehl, for his commitment to the educational and social success of the SMPTE New York Section. He has used his knowledge of our industry and the people in it for the benefit of the Section. While Diehl has produced many excellent technical programs, his most outstanding events have been the December holiday parties, which have grown to become the New York broadcast engineering community's social events of the year, with upward of 200 people in attendance. This success would not be possible without Diehl's organizing and fundraising skills.

Brian F. Kobylarz, for his commitment to the success of the Connecticut Subsection since it was established in 2011. As the founding chair of the Subsection, Kobylarz has organized remarkable meetings that have drawn participants from all over the region. He has also been a major contributor to the New York Section's work. Through his dedicated service, his commitment to the goal of building the first SMPTE Subsection, and his enthusiastic support of the Society's guiding principles, Kobylarz has shown a level of service to SMPTE that is worthy of recognition.

Dick Millais, for his devoted service to the Hollywood Section. He is a pillar of the Hollywood Board of Managers, bringing an informed perspective and an abundance of knowledge to its work. Millais is dedicated to organizing, managing, and setting up Section meetings. His work with the Local Arrangements Committee volunteers at the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference has been exemplary, and his presence at the conference has been indispensable. Millais is also a passionate supporter of SMPTE Student Chapters. He joined SMPTE in 1969 and is a strong resource for the Hollywood Section.

Herb Ohlandt, for his stewardship of the New York Section. He has been the backbone of the Section, serving as secretary/treasurer from 2008 to 2015, and stood in as chair pro tem many times during his tenure. Ohlandt has shepherded four changeovers in chairs and managers, providing quiet leadership for the Section's board of managers -- always supportive, while teaching new board members the ropes. A mainstay for many years at the National Video Center and before that at ABC, Ohlandt is a recognized veteran engineer, as well as one who gives back to the community through the New York Section, where he's been a member since 1976.

The Student Paper Award recognizes the outstanding paper prepared and submitted by a Student Member. The 2015 Student Paper Award will be presented to Jan Fröhlich for "Gamut Mapping for Digital Cinema," published in the November/December 2014 issue of the Motion Imaging Journal.

The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship is designed to help students further their undergraduate or graduate studies in motion pictures and television, with an emphasis on technology. The 2015 scholarship will be awarded to Arnav Mendiratta, a graduate student at the University of Southern California.

As previously announced, 15 new SMPTE Fellows also will be recognized during the event: Annie Chang, Paul R. Chapman, Peter Fasciano, Simon Fell, William T. Hayes, Larry J. Hornbeck, Jim Houston, Toshiaki Kojima, Sara J. Kudrle, Karl Joseph Kuhn, Kenneth Michel, Delbert R. Parks, III, Michael Strein, Giles Wilson, and Peter A. Wilson. More information about Fellow inductions is available at www.smpte.org/2015fellows.

Those registering for SMPTE 2015 may elect to purchase awards ceremony tickets with their conference package. A limited number of tables are also available for purchase. Further details about the event are available at www.smpte2015.org.

