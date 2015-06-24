Argosy Introduces the Eclipse GII– the Next Generation Modern Modular Solution for Virtually Any Control Surface or Mixer

Eldon, MO (June 24, 2015) –ARGOSY Console is pleased to announce the next generation in their line of award-winning technical workstation solutions – the Eclipse GII. The newest generation modular workstation suitable for virtually any control surface or mixer features a number of design enhancements which offer even more space and stability and the ultimate in flexibility. The GII sets new standards in technical furniture design and utility by integrating a number of features specifically for the audio/video professional – including multi-position pull-out keyboard trays, articulating monitor arms and near-field speaker platforms featuring IsoAcoustics Aperta acoustic isolation stands.

The Eclipse GII, with its updated silhouette and sleek finish, offers even more space than its popular predecessor, including 33% more space in the rack module – now 8 spaces instead of 6 – and nearly 5” more rack space depth, as well as an improved rack angle for better control panel visibility. Other features include a wider and more comfortable armrest, as well as more legroom.

The new GII is also a model of stability, with stronger steel floor assemblies added inside the rack module, as well as new tubular steel console supports with levels, for improved stability and electronics ventilation. Ease-of-setup and flexibility are also hallmarks of the new GII, which features aluminum chassis rails which extend end to end without obstruction, allowing for flexible and precise accessory placement anywhere along the front and back of the desk. And a number of performance accessories have been added with the workflow of the audio/video professional in mind: pull-keyboard trays that can be positioned anywhere under the front of the control surface, articulating monitor arms, and near-field speaker platforms with built-in decoupling stands from IsoAcoustics.

The new ARGOSY Eclipse GII workstation is designed for models including the Avid S6, Yamaha CL3, CL 5 and Nuage, as well as a universal Workstation model. The workstation version is made to accommodate any control surface, offering a solid, flat desk area with the flexibility to suit smaller control surfaces and mixers.

“ARGOSY is continually speaking to our customers and getting their feedback about the ways in which they work, and how we can help improve their comfort and their workflow,” says Tim Thompson, President of ARGOSY. “We are proud to respond to our customer’s needs and requests by designing the GII. Now all of our clients can enjoy the flexibility, functionality, space, stability and sleekness that the new Eclipse GII offers.”

Argosy is now accepting orders both for the Eclipse GII Console system for the AVID S6 – from small 16 fader systems, to larger models with unlimited expansion capabilities, as well as the Yamaha CL3, CL5 and Nuage models. Universal Eclipse Workstation models are also now available, as well as quotes for custom Eclipse GII solutions for a variety of other mixers and control surfaces.

About ARGOSY

ARGOSY is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-end technical furniture for leading recording control rooms, post-production houses, film facilities and high tech venues worldwide. The company prides itself on responding to clients’ individual application-specific needs using a variety of custom materials and unique finishes, with careful attention to aesthetic design and ergonomic details. Since 1994, Argosy products have been installed at thousands of award-winning facilities in countries worldwide.

Build your own Dream Studio by visiting www.argosyconsole.com

ARGOSY® and Dream Studio® are registered trademarks of Argosy Console, Inc.