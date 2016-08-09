NASA’s New HDR Camera Records Rocket Test (Video)
HOUSTON—NASA tested a pair of new technologies recently: the Orbital ATK’s QM-2 solid rocket booster and NASA’s HDR Stereo X camera (HiDyRS-X). This camera records multiple slow motion video exposures at once and combines them into an HDR video for ideal exposure of the extremely bright rocket motor plumes. See the camera in action below.
