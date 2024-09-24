TV Tech's Guide to Remote Production is Now Available
Featuring news and insight on how remote production is impacting content production workflows
Remote production has helped improve media companies’ bottom line ever since it went from being a “want to have” before 2020 to a “need to have” in this post-pandemic world. By now, many of us have become more aware of the advantages of producing live events remotely but they bear repeating: cost savings, flexibility and scalability, access to a wider pool of talent and improved collaboration that leads to more seamless productions that can, in turn lead to increased viewership.
In our latest Guide to Remote Production, we offer insight and case studies that will help you better understand the trends and management techniques that are making remote media production a reality for more broadcasters than ever before.
Click here to download your free copy.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.