TV Tech's Guide to Virtualized Playout is Now Available
New guide examines how virtualized and cloud playout is revolutionizing TV
In our latest Guide to Virtualized Playout, TV Tech takes a look at the evolution of playout technology, where it’s going, what broadcasters are looking for and how the cloud and IP have revolutionized the way TV is created, managed and distributed.
Download the free ebook here.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
TOPICS
CATEGORIES