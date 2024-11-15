TV Tech's Guide to Virtualized Playout is Now Available

New guide examines how virtualized and cloud playout is revolutionizing TV

In our latest Guide to Virtualized Playout, TV Tech takes a look at the evolution of playout technology, where it’s going, what broadcasters are looking for and how the cloud and IP have revolutionized the way TV is created, managed and distributed.

Download the free ebook here.

