‘Has Remote Production Changed Production Forever?’ Webcast
By TVT Staff
Most production now has by necessity become remote production, but what does that look like? And even more importantly, what will it look like next?
Join a panel of industry experts for a conversation on how remote production has transformed the media and entertainment industries, broadcasting and newsgathering, streaming, education, enterprise, and events.
We’ll discuss technologies that make remote production possible, new advances that are enabling better connections and workflows and how media professionals are adapting.
Speakers:
Cristina Clapp, Content Director, Creative Planet
Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing, Haivision
Craig Wilson, Product Evangelist, Broadcast & Media Enterprise | Market Solutions, Avid
Per Lindgren, CTO and co-founder, Net Insight
Stein Erik Sørhaug, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Vimond
