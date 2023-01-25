Formula 1 to Deploy Helmet POV Cameras for 2023 Grand Prix Season

After several years of trials, Italian company Racing Force Group announced that it has struck a deal with Formula 1 to supply helmet cameras for all F1 drivers in the upcoming Grand Prix season.

The “Driver’s Eye” is a POV micro camera (8 millimeters in diameter and weighing 2.5 grams) positioned at eye-level on the protective padding on the inside of the driver’s helmet.

In 2021, the cameras were tested by Fernando Alonso in practice for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix and became available in 2022 to all drivers on the Formula1 grid who wore a Bell Helmet. During the 2022 season, Formula 1 had announced its intention to mandate “Driver’s Eye” for all drivers and this week’s announcement confirms it.

Check out this demo: