Formula 1 to Deploy Helmet POV Cameras for 2023 Grand Prix Season
“Driver’s Eye” POV micro camera is positioned at eye-level on the protective padding on the inside of the driver’s helmet
After several years of trials, Italian company Racing Force Group announced that it has struck a deal with Formula 1 to supply helmet cameras for all F1 drivers in the upcoming Grand Prix season.
The “Driver’s Eye” is a POV micro camera (8 millimeters in diameter and weighing 2.5 grams) positioned at eye-level on the protective padding on the inside of the driver’s helmet.
In 2021, the cameras were tested by Fernando Alonso in practice for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix and became available in 2022 to all drivers on the Formula1 grid who wore a Bell Helmet. During the 2022 season, Formula 1 had announced its intention to mandate “Driver’s Eye” for all drivers and this week’s announcement confirms it.
Check out this demo:
An adrenaline rush like no other in sport! 🍿#MonacoGP @Charles_Leclerc pic.twitter.com/8JGqZqVSaEMay 27, 2022
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand's Tech Leadership events.
