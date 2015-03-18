Adobe Adds 517 Creative Cloud Subs in First Quarter



SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Adobe reported 517,000 new Creative Cloud subscribers for the first quarter of fiscal 2015, a 28 percent increase over fiscal 2014 first quarter growth, the company said. Creative Cloud subscription revenues reached $1.79 billion, while Adobe’s other atmospheric offering, Marketing Cloud, generated $311 million.



Creative Cloud comprises subscription access to Adobe graphic design, video editing, Web development and photography software, e.g., Acrobat, After Effects, Dreamweaver, Flash, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and others. It was first announced in May of 2012 with a tiered subscription pricing model. Subscription services now comprise a majority of Adobe revenues.



“A record 70 percent of Adobe’s Q1 revenue was from recurring sources, compared to 52 percent of Q1 revenue in fiscal 2014,” the company said in its earnings release.



The company is shooting for 6 million Creative Cloud subscriptions by year-end, according Investor Place. Adobe said it finished FYQ12015 with a total of 3,971,000 paid CC subscriptions, including the 517,000 additions—which, while up from a year ago, showed a slowed pace from the previous quarter, when 644,000 new subscribers signed up.



Adobe also noted that average revenue per user within each CC offering remained flat over the last year, while blended ARPU across all offerings “declined slightly.”



See…

May 5, 2014,

“Tekserve Named Adobe Creative Cloud Reseller”

As of May 1, Tekserve received certification as an Adobe Creative Cloud reseller for the education and non-profit markets.



March 7, 2014

“CNN Adopts Adobe Anywhere”

Adobe Anywhere only functions with the new “Creative Cloud” versions of all of the company’s suite of digital tools, having included After Effects CC after the 2013 IBC Show.





