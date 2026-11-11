Adobe Upgrades Creative Suite

At Adobe Max this week, Adobe announced a number of new upgrades its Creative media production suite, including new agents and tools in Adobe Firefly , Creative Cloud and Adobe GenStudio

Adobe is expanding the Adobe Creative Agent , a partner creatives can direct with their own words, across Creative Cloud and Adobe Firefly so they can hand off complex, multi-step tasks and spend more time on the taste, style and vision that makes their work stand out.

Adobe also previewed local MCP integrations for Creative Cloud tools that will let creative professionals direct the third-party agents they already use to make changes in their native project files in Photoshop , Illustrator , Premiere and After Effects . For enterprises, Adobe is bringing CX Enterprise Coworker into GenStudio to help marketing and creative teams accelerate campaigns and deliver on-brand content at scale with agents.

Adobe Firefly, the AI creative studio combined new creative tools for video, audio, image and design, a choice of top industry AI models and the Adobe Creative Agent together in one place. Across Creative Cloud, Adobe is delivering new tools, agents and performance upgrades, including Relight in Photoshop and Color Mode in Premiere, that help creative professionals work faster.

Adobe has also expanded its partnerships with Google and Microsoft building on collaborations with Anthropic and OpenAI. With Google, Adobe is putting its creative and productivity tools in more Google products and experiences, adding Google’s latest frontier AI models to Adobe’s tools and exploring new AI-powered editing capabilities for Photoshop with Google DeepMind.

With Microsoft, Adobe is delivering optimized versions of Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects and Substance 3D Painter (beta) for high-performance Arm-based Windows PCs, and access to Adobe Express ’ quick and easy creation tools in Microsoft Photos on Windows.

Adobe Firefly is expanding into an AI creative studio that brings together Adobe's pro-grade creative tools and the industry’s top models from Adobe, Topaz Labs and partners including ByteDance, Google, Kling, OpenAI, ElevenLabs and more, along with the Adobe Creative Agent as a creative partner.

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New innovations in Adobe Firefly include:

Adobe Creative Agent: A creative partner, powering the Firefly AI Assistant (beta), brings new customization, Plan Mode and Model Selector capabilities so creators can direct the work, stay in control and stand out with work that reflects their unique taste, style and vision.

A creative partner, powering the (beta), brings new customization, Plan Mode and Model Selector capabilities so creators can direct the work, stay in control and stand out with work that reflects their unique taste, style and vision. Always-on agents (preview): Agents for creative workflows that can take on recurring tasks, from organizing incoming assets and checking quality to preparing content for different channels, and continue working in the background even when creators step away.

Agents for creative workflows that can take on recurring tasks, from organizing incoming assets and checking quality to preparing content for different channels, and continue working in the background even when creators step away. Firefly Video: A single workflow for building a story and assembling a video, with new tools that deliver everything needed to transform ideas and existing assets into polished videos, from social content to short films.

A single workflow for building a story and assembling a video, with new tools that deliver everything needed to transform ideas and existing assets into polished videos, from social content to short films. Firefly Design (beta) : A new design editing space that brings together tools for illustration, image editing, animation, 3D and print on a single canvas where creators can take a brand identity or social campaign from first idea to final review.

: A new design editing space that brings together tools for illustration, image editing, animation, 3D and print on a single canvas where creators can take a brand identity or social campaign from first idea to final review. Firefly Image: A set of new editing tools that give creators the control to change just one part of an image and keep everything else as it was with Edit Object, along with Relight and Retouch that pair prompt-based edits with manual precision.

A set of new editing tools that give creators the control to change just one part of an image and keep everything else as it was with Edit Object, along with Relight and Retouch that pair prompt-based edits with manual precision. Quick Actions: A gallery of ready-to-use workflows, from one-step fixes like Remove Object and Thumbnail generator to guided workflows like Build Product Ad.

A gallery of ready-to-use workflows, from one-step fixes like Remove Object and Thumbnail generator to guided workflows like Build Product Ad. Firefly Graph (beta): A new tool that helps creators build and iterate on custom, repeatable workflows to scale creative work.

Firefly Builder (private beta): A new tool that helps creators transform ideas into interactive, on-brand prototypes, like a website, presentation or app, using natural language, with no code required.

Adobe is introducing new innovations across Creative Cloud, combining agents with powerful editing tools and performance enhancements that help creative professionals accelerate workflows and advance their craft.

New innovations in Creative Cloud include:

Adobe Creative Agent: Powers expanded AI Assistants (beta) in Illustrator, Premiere, InDesign, After Effects and Frame.io so pros can direct and execute complex, multi-step tasks in their own words and get more done, faster, while staying in control of their work.

Powers expanded AI Assistants (beta) in Illustrator, Premiere, InDesign, After Effects and Frame.io so pros can direct and execute complex, multi-step tasks in their own words and get more done, faster, while staying in control of their work. Local MCP integrations (preview): An integration that lets creative professionals direct their preferred third-party agent to make changes locally to their Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and After Effects project files, with layers, sequences and compositions staying editable.

(preview): An integration that lets creative professionals direct their preferred third-party agent to make changes locally to their Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and After Effects project files, with layers, sequences and compositions staying editable. New features and performance enhancements : Innovations across flagship products include features like Generative Restyle and Relight in Photoshop, a first-of-its-kind color grading system with Color Mode in Premiere, Open Eyes (beta) in Lightroom, and Co-editing (beta) in InDesign that speed core workflows and expand what pros can achieve.

: Innovations across flagship products include features like Generative Restyle and Relight in Photoshop, a first-of-its-kind color grading system with Color Mode in Premiere, Open Eyes (beta) in Lightroom, and Co-editing (beta) in InDesign that speed core workflows and expand what pros can achieve. Topaz Labs models: New image enhancement models, Wonder 4 and Image HDR, deliver upscaling, denoising, deblurring and sharpening capabilities to transform images with richer detail.

For marketing and creative teams, Adobe is bringing CX Enterprise Coworker into GenStudio, its end-to-end content supply chain solution, to help teams manage complex campaign workflows through a conversational interface.

New innovations include: