Senator Questions Carr’s Future at FCC

Federal Communications Chairman Brendan Carr’s days at the head of the FCC may be numbered if one Democratic senator has his way.

“I don't think Chairman Car is going to be around more than another three or four months, because when we have the gavels in here, he will be here once a month,” Sen. Ben Ray Luján said during a hearing by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on the nomination of FCC Chairman Carr’s legal advisor Danielle Thumann to be the third FCC Republican commissioner today. “And Mr. Carr, if you're listening now, know you're going to be in this body once a month, if not more, and in the House of Representatives as well, answering questions. And you don't have the protection of the gavel any longer.”

As one of the first Senate committee hearings to be held since the mid-term elections a week ago that saw Democrats regain control of the House and Senate, the event served as a preview of how the new majority will approach issues important to broadcasters.

Even before the elections, civil rights groups complained that any hearing for Ms. Thumann should also include a renomination hearing for FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the sole Democrat on the commission, which has five when at full capacity.

FCC Commissioner nominee Danielle Thumann (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several Democratic senators raised that issue again and questioned the appropriateness of the hearing.

“I strongly believe we should be considering the renomination of Commissioner Anna Gomez, the sole remaining Democrat,” said Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Col). “She is someone I have supported and is serving on an expired term.”

With FCC rules mandating a minimum of three commissioners for a quorum, her presence in the current two-to-one Republican majority is necessary for the FCC to conduct business, Hickenlooper said, adding that a recent Supreme Court decision could allow President Trump to fire Commissioner Gomez, resulting in no Democratic representation on the commission.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“Unfortunately, I don't think it's a coincidence that today's nomination is moving on its own, but I don't think this strategy will age well in a new Congress or a new administration,” he added.

We should be investigating the FCC, not confirming a Brendan Carr advisor to the commission. Sen. Ed Markey. (D-Mass.)

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) agreed, saying “we should be absolutely ensuring that we have a full commission, and that's three Republicans and two Democrats.”

He also disagreed with the committee’s approach to the hearing itself.

“We should be investigating the FCC, not confirming a Brendan Carr advisor to the commission,” Markey said. “We should not be confirming a Republican nominee without also renominating and confirming Anna Gomez, the Democrat, and filling the other vacant Democratic seat.”

In her opening remarks, Thumann said, if confirmed, she would focus on modernizing America’s communications networks, strengthening public safety and fighting consumer fraud.

“Protecting consumers from illegal robocalls and fraud and scams must remain the agency’s top consumer protection priority,” she told the committee.

Thumann has been Carr’s legal advisor on and off for several years and advises him on matters before the Wireline Bureau, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.

With the FCC considering reducing access to the FCC’s popular e-rate program, Markey—who created the program that expands broadband access to rural areas—asked Thumann for her position. While thanking the senator for his leadership and success of the program, she said she didn’t want to “prejudge” an open proceeding.

Markey called her answer “unacceptable.”

“The FCC is actually considering the elimination of the E-rate program, but you cannot give this committee a clear answer about whether it has the legal authority to do so. Schools and libraries deserve better than that.”

While the future makeup of the commission and the future of e-rate were part of the agenda, it was Carr's approach towards the First Amendment that drew the most consternation from Democratic committee members.

Asked by Sen. Markey if the FCC has the authority to punish a broadcaster because the president disagrees with its news coverage, Thumann was evasive.

“Broadcasters are subject to public interest obligations as part of the public trustee model in exchange for the licenses that they hold, as part of those public interest obligations, they are subject to many different rules and requirements,” she replied. “And the FCC is charged with enforcing and investigating the public interest standard against broadcasters.”

Markey criticized her, saying that the constitution guarantees First Amendment rights to broadcasters.

“This should be a straightforward constitutional limitation because the FCC cannot punish a broadcaster simply because the president doesn't like its coverage,” Markey said. “Yet Chairman Carr, your boss right now, has threatened to do exactly that.”

Thumann was more upfront with Committee Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) who cited numerous instances of Democratic Presidents threatening investigations into broadcasters for airing content they didn’t agree with, and even bringing up the commission's investigation of eight ABC-owned stations after Carr threatened the network for airing an episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

“If you are confirmed, will you commit to basing licensing decisions on the law and the record, and to not using the FCC's authority to pressure or punish a broadcaster for protected speech?” Cruz asked the nominee, to which she replied, “yes.”

Sen. Luján warned Thumann that the new Democratic majority will hold the commission to account and that she should carefully consider whether her decisions will ensure that the FCC is “a full, independent body.”

Reflecting on his vote to approve Carr as chairman, Luján said he doesn’t recognize the chairman any more.

“He's a different commissioner today than he was then. I don't understand it,” he said. Addressing Thumann directly, he said “You have a strong future in this world, influencing policy in America. Be mindful of your decisions and your character, and don't let Brendan and Donald, the president and the chairman of the FCC, hurt you and diminish you and your future. I'm not going to ask you a question about it, but I certainly hope that you reflect on that.”