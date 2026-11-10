Northwestern Ups Production Game in New Stadium

EVANSTON, Ill.—Northwestern University has deployed a Grass Valley K-Frame VXPE production switcher, Kayenne control panel and five LDX 100 Series cameras at its new Ryan Field stadium to support coverage of Wildcats football and other events.

The acquisition is part of the university’s $875 million investment in its new 35,000-seat Ryan Field, which opened Oct. 2, when Northwestern hosted Penn State in a nationally televised football game.

Working with broadcast technology consultant Anthony James Partners, Northwestern selected Grass Valley technology to meet the new venue’s production requirements with support for 1080p, UHD and HDR workflows.

Located north of Chicago, Northwestern University is in the Big Ten. Its proximity to the Big Ten Network’s Chicago broadcast facility, which also uses Grass Valley technology, was an important consideration in the equipment selection.

“Ryan Field is a major investment for Northwestern, and we wanted production technology that reflected the ambitions of the new stadium,” said Roberson, director of broadcast operations for live events at the university. “We needed a reliable, high-performance system that our staff and students could operate confidently, with the flexibility to handle different types of live coverage. The Grass Valley equipment gives us those capabilities while maintaining continuity with the technology used by the Big Ten Network.”

Five LDX 100 Series cameras from Grass Valley were part of the Ryan Field deployment. (Image credit: Grass Valley)

The university’s athletics department produces live event coverage and in-venue content, with students working alongside professional production staff.

The Ryan Field control room uses a Grass Valley K-Frame VXPE production switcher with a Kayenne 3 M/E control panel. The compact K-Frame system provides 40 inputs and 20 outputs, internal multiviewing and support for 12G UHD production.

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The camera installation includes three LDX 150 cameras and one LDX 135 for fixed game coverage, as well as a wireless LDX 135 for roaming and sideline positions. Two of the LDX 150 cameras are equipped with adapters for 80x box lenses, supporting long-range coverage from elevated positions.

Four XCU Xpress UXF base stations connect the cabled cameras, with IP and 12G SDI connectivity options. Five Grass Valley Creative Grading panels and a CCS-ONE camera control server provide camera shading and color management across the system. Selecting a common LDX camera platform simplifies operation and crew training.

Installation began this spring and was completed during the summer. The production system was ready for the stadium’s October debut. The project formed part of a wider construction program with a demanding opening schedule, and the new control room successfully supported its first live event.

More information is available on the Grass Valley website.