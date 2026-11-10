Flanders Scientific Unveils New Reference Monitors

ALPHARETTA, Ga.—Flanders Scientific has introduced seven QD-OLED reference monitors across the new VP and V series.

Designed for professionals who need accurate, dependable images without the full on-board tool set of the company’s XMP monitors, the new models make professional HDR and SDR reference monitoring more accessible. Both series will begin shipping in November.

VP and V monitors use the same QD-OLED panels, color technology and GaiaColor calibration and analyzer capabilities as their corresponding XMP models. They’re priced lower because they exclude advanced features, such as onboard waveform and vectorscope, Look LUT support, Livegrade integration, processed SDI outputs and front-panel keypad. For those who address those functions elsewhere in their workflow, the two new series offer savings while preserving the image quality essential to color-critical work.

The VP Series targets postproduction facilities that need accurate monitoring and professional SDI connectivity but may already have dedicated hardware or software for scopes and look management.

Available in 26.5-, 31.5-, 55- and 65-inch sizes, VP monitors feature four 12G-SDI inputs with clean SDI outputs, alongside HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. Quad-view monitoring supports independent color configuration for each input, allowing users to view multiple sources on one display. The new platform also supports 120 Hz refresh and stereo 3D with an optional active-glasses system.

VP Series pricing starts at $7,995 with savings of up to 30% compared with the equivalent XMP model.

The V Series offers Flanders’ lowest-priced entry into QD-OLED reference monitoring for customers who do not require SDI connectivity. Available in 26.5-, 31.5- and 55-inch sizes, these monitors feature HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

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Applications include color grading over HDMI or DisplayPort, editorial, VFX, animation, game development and audio post. A facility can use XMP or VP monitors in its primary grading suites and V Series monitors in complementary rooms, the company said, bringing consistent reference image quality to more of the production process.

V Series pricing starts at $5,995, up to 48% below the equivalent XMP model.

Both series include GaiaColor AutoCal and GaiaColor Analyzer for calibration and performance verification, HDR and SDR LUM Coloring exposure tools, custom markers and red-, green-, and blue-only viewing modes.

More information is available on the company’s website.