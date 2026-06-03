BFOA Launches 5th Annual Giving Day

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) has announced that its annual BFOA Giving Day will take place on Thursday, June 25 and is urging the broadcast industry to participate in a one-day fundraising effort to provide critical financial assistance to radio and television professionals facing acute hardship due to catastrophic illness, disaster, or other life-altering circumstances.

“We have a responsibility to stand beside our fellow broadcasters when devastating illness or catastrophe turns their lives upside down,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Giving Day is an opportunity for every broadcaster — individuals and companies alike — to make a meaningful difference for colleagues facing unimaginable challenges. Our industry takes care of its own, and together we can ensure no broadcaster faces hardship alone.”

The BFOA has achieved the highest scores from two independent organizations that track commitment to accountability and impact for 501(c)(3) charities: a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid and a 100% Give With Confidence Score and a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

The Giving Day campaign seeks support from individuals and companies across broadcasting while raising awareness of the BFOA’s mission of helping industry colleagues when they need it most.

This year’s BFOA Giving Day coincides with the BFOA’s Media Mixer, which connects emerging professionals with senior broadcast executives. During this Media Mixer, legendary radio executive Dan Mason will share lessons and insights from his extraordinary career from behind the microphone to the helm of CBS Radio.

Anyone who wants to support the BFOA’s financial lifeline mission for past and current colleagues in our broadcast community on BFOA Giving Day, or any day, may click here.