Hemisphere Media Group Brings WAPA+ Fast Channel to Prime Video

MIAMI—Hemisphere Media Group has announced a deal with Amazon’s Prime Video that significantly expands the distribution of its FAST channel WAPA+ by making it available for free on Prime Video.

WAPA+ carries the best-of programming from Puerto Rico’s #1 broadcast network, WAPA-TV.

“Expanding WAPA+ to Prime Video reflects the continued demand for authentic Puerto Rican programming on streaming platforms,” said Alan J. Sokol, president and CEO of Hemisphere Media Group. “WAPA+ is the first FAST channel created to serve Puerto Ricans living in the U.S. mainland with the news, entertainment, and cultural connection they value most from Puerto Rico’s #1 rated TV network. This expansion continues to deepen that connection while extending the reach of our content.”

The addition of WAPA+ to Prime Video is part of Hemisphere’s broader strategy of expanding distribution for culturally relevant Spanish-language FAST content across major connected TV platforms.

WAPA+ delivers a 24/7 lineup of news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from Puerto Rico, anchored by locally produced content and personalities.

Programming includes NotiCentro América, the first newscast created specifically for Puerto Ricans living in the continental United States, live reality competitions Super Chef Celebrities and ¡Claro que Baila!, as well as entertainment programs, political analysis, sports coverage, reality, movies, comedy, and original productions from WAPA Media.