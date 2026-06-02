Frequency Launches In-Scene Advertising

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Streaming SaaS platform provider Frequency has announced the launch of In-Scene Advertising, a new capability that brings contextually intelligent advertising formats directly into the viewing experience across Frequency’s global distribution network.

The solution will have its first public demonstration at The Stream TV Show, June 16-19 2026, Denver, Colorado, where Frequency is a Marquee Sponsor.

Launching with four ad experiences, L-Shape, Double Box, Picture-in-Picture, and Overlay, In-Scene Advertising creates new, premium advertising inventory from programming already in distribution, enabling content owners and distributors to unlock incremental revenue without increasing traditional ad load.

“At Frequency, our role is to help our customers build sustainable streaming businesses,” said Blair Harrison, founder & CEO of Frequency. “In-Scene Advertising creates entirely new monetization opportunities from the channels and content our partners already operate at scale. It’s designed to work seamlessly within the streaming ecosystem today – across existing workflows, infrastructure, and distribution.”

More specifically, Frequency explained that the In-Scene advertising placement is powered by its proprietary scene intelligence technology . Every media asset is analyzed across multiple dimensions - including brand safety, sentiment, viewer attention, visual clarity, category, and scene context - to identify relevant moments for each ad experience. The analysis runs entirely within Frequency's infrastructure.

Built specifically for streaming television, In-Scene Advertising is also compatible with existing Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) infrastructure, ad servers, and measurement providers. Publishers can activate new monetization opportunities without operational changes, while maintaining full control over how inventory is packaged and sold.

Frequency also reported that it supports both direct-sold and programmatic demand models, giving partners flexibility in how they bring these formats to market. Through Frequency’s footprint of over 2,500 live channels distributed across the world’s leading FAST and v/MVPD platforms, publishers can activate In-Scene Advertising at meaningful scale from day one.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), Frequency also stressed that is committed to open industry standards and interoperable advertising infrastructure. Frequency is collaborating with OpenGlass to activate these formats programmatically, with other leading demand partners soon to follow.

“OpenGlass is the first platform designed to bring premium, direct demand for all advanced CTV formats from L-Shape to picture-in-picture,” said Jason Higgins, co-founder and CEO of OpenGlass. “We’re thrilled to partner with Frequency, whose scale, rendering infrastructure, and Scene Intelligence capabilities make them uniquely positioned to deliver these experiences for content owners looking to unlock new revenue from existing channels.”

In-Scene Advertising is available now to Frequency channel partners and distributors. Content owners interested in activating the service can contact Frequency to discuss deployment and monetization options.