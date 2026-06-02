Roku Introduces NHL Zone

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku and the National Hockey League (NHL) have announced a new deal to create and launch the NHL Zone, a new destination within the Roku Sports experience for hockey fans.

Launching in the U.S. ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, beginning June 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, NHL Zone will serve as a centralized hub on Roku for NHL national and regional games available in the user’s area*, plus highlights and more.

“With NHL Zone, we’re making it easier than ever for hockey fans to get straight to what matters most, plus so much more, all in one place,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports, Roku Media. “At Roku, we always put viewers first, giving them a clear, simple destination for all their favorite channels and platforms, game highlights and recaps, and all the other great programming offered by Roku.”

The agreement builds on an existing alliance between the league and the streaming platform that has already seen the launch of the NHL FAST Channel on Roku.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Roku, first with the NHL FAST channel and now NHL Zone, as we continue to create new and innovative ways to serve our passionate fans,” added David Proper, NHL Chief Media Officer. “NHL Zone provides NHL fans with a go-to destination for Roku users to discover all the exciting NHL action offered on Roku and from our rightsholders.”

Presented by GEICO, NHL Zone offers quick access to:

National and regional NHL games available in the user’s area, which can be watched if the users has a subscription to the networks, pay TV platform or streaming services that have rights to the games.

NHL FAST Channel

Scores, highlights recaps, and must-see moments

Additional long-form hockey programming