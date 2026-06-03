Lenovo’s AI-Driven Broadcast Plans for FIFA World Cup 2026

Lenovo has detailed how its deployment of a near real-time AI-powered infrastructure platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will enable ultra-low-latency IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) video distribution, better operational control, and new fan experiences for billions of viewers.

As FIFA’s Official Technology Partner, Lenovo has deployed servers and other solutions at the International Broadcast Center in Dallas, Texas, to help deliver the computing power, devices, and AI-driven solutions needed to bring every moment of every match to global audiences and to support the most expansive broadcast operation in FIFA World Cup history.

More than 17,000 Lenovo and Motorola devices and 200+ engineers deployed across venues and Team Base Camp training sites will help ensure professional execution.

The deployment is part of a larger push by Lenovo’s to expand its investments in sports technology. In March, Lenovo launched a dedicated sports vertical designed to support organizations operating live, global, and mission-critical environments. By integrating AI infrastructure, edge computing, devices, and services into a unified model, Lenovo aims to enable sports organizations to move from fragmented systems to real-time, end-to-end operational control.

For this year’s World Cup, Lenovo’s technology solutions have reduced latency within IPTV infrastructure, with IPTV delays now under five seconds, enabling near real-time access to live match action and more synchronized viewing experiences.

Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 servers and technology will also help manage massive volumes of live video data coming in from stadiums across North America and power FIFA’s IPTV live feed by ingesting, processing, and distributing all match content in close to real-time via ten channels to over 1,000 screens throughout FIFA venues.

Beyond broadcast, Lenovo’s technology will be deployed at FIFA’s Technology Command Center in Miami and the Tournament Operation Center for the duration of FIFA World Cup 2026. This hub serves as the central “mission control” for the World Cup, where all the technology powering the games is monitored and managed in near real-time by experienced engineers and FIFA management.

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With the help of Lenovo’s enterprise solutions, FIFA’s Technology Command Center and Tournament Operation Center will ensure tournament organizers are able to swiftly observe, and if needed, address operational matters across the tournament footprint.

“Lenovo’s AI infrastructure is redefining the FIFA World Cup experience, delivering near real-time highlights, multi-angle views, and insights at unprecedented global scale,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president of infrastructure solutions at Lenovo. “Together with FIFA, we are running AI under the world’s most demanding conditions—solving latency concerns and bringing billions of fans closer to the action than ever before, setting a new standard for live sports.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 will also showcase real-world AI advances in sports production. Lenovo’s solutions will manage complex on-premise edge computing, significantly reducing latency, where cloud-only solutions failed to meet broadcast requirements.

More specifically, during the World Cup, technologies powered by Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, engineered for high-density, mission critical environments requiring massive throughput, and near real-time operational performance will support:

Near real-time monitoring of stadium and tournament wide tech systems

Live broadcast, streaming, and IPTV delivery

Rapid incident detection and issue resolution to minimize disruption and downtime

Enhancing the fan experience with real-time insight and transparency

Lenovo is also enabling a more immersive and understandable viewing experience through AI-driven innovations.

AI-enabled 3D player avatars provide clearer, real-time visualization of complex decisions such as offside calls. Built using advanced GenAI and real-world player data, these avatars are designed to help fans better understand the game as it happens. These avatars will also be an additional value input to support FIFA’s Match Officials in their offside decision-making during matches.

To improve the in-venue experience across three countries, Lenovo is deploying solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and engagement in a variety of ways, including: AI-driven navigation systems reduce congestion and improve movement across venues; AI-driven stabilized “Referee Views” deliver first-person perspectives with up to 50% less motion distortion and immersive digital and holographic experiences create new ways for fans to engage with the game.

In addition, Lenovo will deploy the FIFA AI Pro platform, a next-generation AI-powered knowledge assistant delivering tactical insights to coaches, players, and analysts. Built using Lenovo’s AI Factory, the platform will be provided to all 48 teams competing in the tournament, democratizing access to elite-level analytics and helping level the competitive playing field.