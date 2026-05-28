Study: YouTube Leads Global Streaming Ad Growth

As streaming TV continues reshaping the global media landscape, new research from DoubleVerify (DV) shows that marketers are increasing investment across the world’s largest streaming platforms, with YouTube leading the way.

The findings are part of DV’s newly released 2026 Global Insights report, “Must-CTV: Streaming’s Shift From Promise to Performance” that draws on proprietary DV measurement data spanning billions of impressions from DV-protected campaigns. It also uses controlled tests where protection controls were not applied, as well as surveys of more than 2,000 marketers and 22,000 consumers across more than 20 global markets.

Key findings include:

70% of marketers said they increased streaming investment in YouTube over the last year

65% increased investment in Netflix

59% increased investment in Amazon Prime

48% increased investment in Samsung streaming environments

The findings underscore the continued acceleration of advertiser investment into premium streaming TV environments as marketers look to reach increasingly fragmented audiences across connected TV (“CTV”) platforms.

“Globally, streaming TV has become a core part of the modern media mix,” said Collette Spagnolo, vice president of marketing, integrated marketing & analytics at DoubleVerify. “Marketers are recognizing the value of platforms where consumers are spending more of their viewing time, particularly environments that can deliver both scale and measurable business outcomes.”

The report also reflects broader industry momentum around streaming TV as advertisers seek greater performance, transparency, and engagement in premium video environments.

Must-CTV: Streaming’s Shift From Promise to Performance, the first of DV’s 2026 Global Insights reports, is now available here .