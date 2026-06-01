Roku Launches the Roku Soccer Zone

In the run up to the start of FIFA World Cup 2026, Roku has launched Soccer Zone, a centralized hub, bringing together live games, real-time scores, match reminders, and more in one location.

In partnership with Fox One, the official English-language streaming partner of the tournament, the destination simplifies streaming discovery by showing every live match available across apps viewers are already subscribed to, including Fox One and Peacock, while also offering direct subscription sign-up options through Roku.

The Zone will be available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and the United Kingdom.

In addition, Roku also announced that it is introducing its first-ever hardware and subscription bundle in partnership with Fox One. The exclusive offer, which is available exclusively on Roku.com while supplies last, includes a Roku Streaming Stick Plus and a 30-day extended free trial of Fox One for $24.99.

Soccer Zone will also feature free, ad-supported content from FAST channels including Fox Sports and FIFA+, alongside live score updates and tournament coverage designed to keep fans connected throughout the competition.

Roku described the other features as follows:

A special stats tracker following the tournament’s top goal scorers and assist leaders

Live scores and a dynamic score strip with match updates

Favorites, so you can follow your preferred teams and opt-in for reminders on your mobile device

Free, ad-supported content from relevant FAST channels like Fox Sports & FIFA+

Easier discovery. Instead of hunting through different apps, the users can find every live match in one place and easily see the soccer content available on apps they already pay for, like Fox One or Peacock, to start watching with one click.

It also offers users a streamlined way to sign up for services using their Roku account to get access to games and content.

Eligible customers can also sign up for a 3-day free trial to Fox One on The Roku Channel to start watching right away.