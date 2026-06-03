Lumine Group to Acquire Synamedia's Video Network Business

TORONTO—Lumine Group Inc. has announced that one of its subsidiaries has entered into an agreement to acquire the video network business from Synamedia.

When the deal is completed, Lumine will set up a new independent company operating under the name of its primary product name, Quortex.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in the UK, Synamedia is a global provider of video software solutions helping operators, broadcasters and media companies transform how video is delivered, experienced and monetised. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Synamedia combines cloud and AI technologies, operational scale, managed services, and deep domain knowledge.

“The Synamedia Video Network business will be a meaningful addition to Lumine’s growing media ecosystem,” said Tony Garcia, chief operating officer at Lumine Group. “On completion, this acquisition will deepen our presence in the Media supply chain domain, with particular focus on video processing, broadcast delivery and live streaming. Consistent with Lumine’s decentralization strategy, the business will operate independently under its primary product name, ‘Quortex’. We look forward to welcoming this global team and its customers to Lumine, to share our best practices, and to learn from their decades of industry insight.”

“This transaction on completion will mark an exciting new chapter for both Synamedia and Quortex,” explained Paul Segre, CEO of Synamedia. “This will create two distinct businesses with clear strategic direction and strong category positioning, allowing both to move faster, innovate more effectively and deepen the value they deliver to customers around the world. We look forward to working closely with Lumine over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition for our valued employees, customers and partners.”

Quortex has a proven track record of building and delivering intelligent video solutions across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. Customers include broadcasters, media companies, telcos and streamers. Its portfolio and services address some of the industry’s most pertinent challenges today, including preparing for the pending C-Band transition in the U.S., transitioning from satellite to IP, delivering high quality viewing experiences and monetizing services.

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The acquisition is anticipated to close in the near future, subject to customary closing conditions and completion of applicable employee consultation processes.

In the wake of the deal, Synamedia said it is embarking on its next chapter by reimagining the future of viewing experiences and launching an integrated portfolio that helps operators grow audiences, accelerate monetization, innovate faster, and simplify operations

Segre explained that “for too long, the video industry has watched the battle for audience attention move elsewhere. Consumer expectations have changed, economic pressures have increased, and operators need new ways to engage viewers, grow audiences, and compete effectively. Synamedia is dedicated to changing that dynamic. By bringing together the engagement and discovery experiences of mobile and the large screen, consumers can enjoy new experiences that were previously unimaginable and our customers, the operators, can win back audiences and thrive again.”

The company noted that its integrated portfolio of Go, Senza, Iris, ContentArmor, and Gravity, combine deep video expertise with next-generation technologies to help operators innovate faster, grow audiences, and compete more effectively in the attention economy.

Synamedia Go delivers streaming, audience engagement, and monetisation across mobile and big-screen experiences. Recently expanded with GO Smart and GO Shorts, it adds machine learning-driven personalisation and short-form content experiences designed to engage new generations of viewers.

Synamedia Senza reimagines the viewing experience through cloud-rendered user interfaces and rapid innovation. With Senza Ignite, operators can transform previously deployed and hardware-constrained devices into modern, continuously evolving viewing platforms without hardware replacement.

Synamedia Iris unlocks new revenue streams through advanced targeted and addressable advertising across broadcast, IP, OTT, and hybrid services, enabling more effective monetisation across every screen.

Beyond Go, Senza, and Iris, Synamedia continues to invest across its broader portfolio to help operators grow audiences, protect profitability, and deliver exceptional viewing experiences. Synamedia’s security portfolio, including ContentArmor’s industry-leading watermarking technology, helps operators protect premium content and stay ahead of piracy, while Synamedia Gravity enhances connectivity through intelligent broadband management to simplify the delivery of broadband services of the highest quality.

“This is a truly exciting time for Synamedia and our industry,” said Dr Tzvi Gerstl, GM Media Cloud Technology, Synamedia. “The pressure to reinvent the viewing experience has never been greater, and our portfolio is now hyper-focused on helping our customers lead that transformation. By bringing together the engagement and discovery experiences audiences embrace on mobile with innovative large-screen experiences powered by cloud and AI, we are enabling operators to redefine video entertainment wherever audiences choose to watch. The battle for attention is far from over, and our platform, technology, and expertise help our customers win it.”