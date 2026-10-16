Scripps Sports Network Brings Hit YouTube Show to Streaming TV

ATLANTA—Scripps Sports Network, the free streaming television network launched by The E.W. Scripps Company earlier this year, will premiere a new original series, “Total Replay with the Makeshift Project,” bringing the show’s popular YouTube content to television.

“The Makeshift Project” is the hit YouTube channel and podcast hosted by lifelong best friends Zach Misischia and Brian Conforth. The two have become viral sensations, attracting an audience of more than 6.5 million to their content, which focuses on casual conversations, pop culture, sports trivia and interactive guessing games.

In “Total Replay with the Makeshift Project,” the duo will honor the most memorable and nostalgic personalities, moments and minutiae in sports history, using their signature mix of list-based rankings, challenges, games and competitive debate alongside prominent guests. Each episode is themed by sport, allowing for a deeper dive rather than a surface-level take. This isn’t generic sports show energy; it’s obsessive, encyclopedic and joyfully unhinged fandom on full display.

Throughout the 10-episode first season, Misischia and Conforth will be joined by a range of sports and entertainment personalities, including actor and comedian Kevin Heffernan; filmmaker and writer Jay Chandrasekhar; popular creator John Franklin; Olympic heptathlete Chari Hawkins; sports media personality and podcast host Kazeem “Kaz” Famuyide; sports broadcaster Robin Lundberg; and sports content creator Megan Eugenio.

Scripps Sports Network will present “Total Replay with the Makeshift Project” Wednesday nights at 8/7c starting Oct. 21, with the first two episodes airing back-to-back. The network will air 30-minute episodes, with longer, one-hour versions available on the Scripps Sports YouTube channel the next day.

“Zach and Brian have built a devoted following by bringing an infectious energy, deep sports knowledge and unmistakable sense of fun to every conversation,” said Adam Harman, senior vice president of programming for Scripps. “This new series will tap into the passion that makes sports fandom so special, and we’re thrilled to add this fresh and distinctive series to Scripps Sports Network’s growing lineup of original programming.”

The debut of “Total Replay” follows two other original programming launches for Scripps Sports Network. On Sept. 15, the channel launched “The Originals” with legendary sports broadcaster Suzy Kolber, and “Beyond the Curve” with Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross. Both series have been early hits with viewers.

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As audiences increasingly migrate to streaming to consume premium sports programming, Scripps launched Scripps Sports Network in March. The 24/7 free streaming channel features a lineup of live sports, encore presentations of fan-favorite sports events and exclusive original programming led by “The Originals,” “Beyond the Curve” and “Total Replay.” Scripps Sports Network is widely available across major streaming platforms and services.