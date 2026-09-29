Fubo TV Launches ‘My Local Sports’

NEW YORK—FuboTV has launched “My Local Sports,” a new service that allows subscribers in select markets to purchase their local regional sports network (RSN) as part of an add-on package to their Fubo Sports subscription. My Local Sports also includes a selection of sports-focused FAST channels.

Fubo has marketed itself as a prime source for regional sports and local network coverage. This new service allows Fubo subscribers stream coverage of their favorite local teams packaged alongside the lighter Fubo Sports content service according to the company. A year ago, the streamer launched its first 'Fubo Sports' skinny bundle for $56/month.

“As we build FuboTV’s strategic plan for profitable growth, giving fans flexibility, choice and value is one of our key priorities,” said Alisa Bowen, CEO, FuboTV. “The launch of My Local Sports advances this by offering Fubo subscribers a competitively-priced lighter sports package together with their local regional sports network, for the best in local and national coverage. With My Local Sports, Fubo strengthens our leading position as the home for local sports while offering our subscribers new options to follow their favorite teams.”

The Fubo Sports standalone plan features 20+ sports and broadcast networks, including direct access to ESPN Unlimited, featuring national and local pro and college team coverage. Fubo Sports is currently priced at $54.99 for the first month (new customers only) and $64.99/month thereafter, following a free trial. RSN add-on package pricing varies per market.

RSNs/team coverage available in the My Local Sports add-on package to Fubo Sports currently includes:

AB TV (Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Kings)

Blue Jackets Hockey Network (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Blue Note+ (St. Louis Blues)

BravesVision (Atlanta Braves)

Brewers.TV (Milwaukee Brewers)

Cardinals.TV (St. Louis Cardinals)

Chicago Home Sports Network (Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls)

Detroit Sports Network (Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings)

Diamondbacks.TV (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Guardians.TV (Cleveland Guardians)

Hurricanes Hockey Network (Carolina Hurricanes)

Mariners.TV (Seattle Mariners)

Marlins.TV (Miami Marlins)

Marquee Sports Network (Chicago Cubs)

MASN (Baltimore Orioles)

NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco Giants, San Jose Sharks, Golden State Warriors)

NBC Sports Boston (Boston Celtics)

NBC Sports California (Athletics, Sacramento Kings)

NBC Sports Philadelphia (Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia 76ers)

Padres.TV (San Diego Padres)

Rangers Sports Network (Texas Rangers)

Rays.TV (Tampa Bay Rays)

Reds.TV (Cincinnati Reds)

Rockies.TV (Colorado Rockies)

Royals.TV (Kansas City Royals)

Twins.TV (Minnesota Twins)

Wild+ (Minnesota Wild)