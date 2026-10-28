TV Tech's Guide to College Sports Production Now Available

Live sports is the bread and butter of television these days, and there can be just as much enthusiasm for collegiate sports as there is for professional action. And in recent years, broadcasters have expanded their coverage, adding a much needed local flavor to scholastic athletics.
In our new Guide to College Sports Production, we take a look at the current landscape and how media tech advances are impacting and enhancing the way collegiate sports connects with its fans.
Click here to download your free guide.
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Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 30 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.