TV Tech's Guide to College Sports Production Now Available

Live sports is the bread and butter of television these days, and there can be just as much enthusiasm for collegiate sports as there is for professional action. And in recent years, broadcasters have expanded their coverage, adding a much needed local flavor to scholastic athletics.

In our new Guide to College Sports Production, we take a look at the current landscape and how media tech advances are impacting and enhancing the way collegiate sports connects with its fans.

Click here to download your free guide.