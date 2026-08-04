Samsung Launches World’s First HDR10+ Streaming on Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video will be the first streaming service to offer HDR10+ Advanced on supported titles globally beginning this month, Samsung Electronics said. The content will initially be made available on Samsung’s 2026 TV lineup.

The next-generation High Dynamic Range (HDR) standard—designed to deliver brighter, more immersive picture quality for supported movies and shows—brings the benefits of Enhanced Overall Brightness and Intelligent Motion Smoothing to streaming viewers for the first time, according to Samsung.

“As home viewing options become more diverse, users are prioritizing elite viewing standards and greater levels of immersion,” said Taeyong Son, executive vice president of Samsung’s Visual Display (VD) business. “By collaborating with Prime Video, we are bringing HDR10+ Advanced to home entertainment systems for the first time, we are elevating the home viewing experience all over the world.”

HDR10+ Advanced, billed by Samsung as the next evolution of the HDR10+ standard, is designed to take advantage of today’s most advanced televisions with their larger screen sizes, higher peak brightness, greater color depth and increased processing power while satisfying the requirements of top content distributors, the company said. The standard preserves the creator’s intent across compatible displays while delivering a more dynamic, lifelike viewing experience for supported content, according to Samsung.

It also introduces two new capabilities. The first is Enhanced Overall Brightness, which uses extended statistical metadata to make fuller use of today’s premium TV brightness capabilities—delivering brighter, more precise HDR across the full tonal range—and AI-driven tone-mapping, to preserve shadow detail in darker scenes and deliver heightened brightness in sports and action content, according to Samsung.

The second, Intelligent Motion Smoothing, uses scene-by-scene metadata to allow compatible displays to dynamically adjust motion processing, preserving the cinematic feel of film content while delivering smooth, natural motion for sports, action and other fast-moving scenes, Samsung said.

“At Prime Video, we’re dedicated to providing the best possible viewing experience and HDR10+ Advanced represents a meaningful step forward for our customers,” BA Winston, vice president of technology at Prime Video, said. “With Enhanced Overall Brightness and Intelligent Motion Smoothing, the picture quality adapts to bring out the best details in every scene and we’re excited to deliver richer, more dynamic visuals on the titles our Prime Video customers love on supported devices.”

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The collaboration builds on the December 2017 launch of HDR10+ on Prime Video, which made it the first streaming service to offer the standard to customers. With that launch, Prime Video’s entire library was made available in HDR10+ via Samsung’s 2017 UHD TV lineup, using dynamic metadata to deliver enhanced contrast and color. Since then, 183 companies and more than 22,000 certified products have adopted the HDR10+ standard.

HDR10+ Advanced will be integrated into Samsung’s product lineup starting with 2026 TV models, with support planned for future products as the HDR10+ ecosystem continues to grow.

For more information on Samsung TVs, visit the Samsung website. For more information about HDR10+ Advanced, please visit the HDR10+ website.