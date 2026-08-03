IAB Tech Lab Upgrades Open Framework for Agentic Advertising

NEW YORK—The IAB Tech Lab has released AAMP 2.3, a notable update to the Agentic Advertising Management Protocols that are designed to help organizations deploy AI agents within existing advertising infrastructure.

More specifically, AAMP 2.3 expands the open framework for Agentic Advertising with enterprise-ready deployment, integrated privacy diligence, stronger pricing integrity, broader platform support, and the finalization of key industry standards.

“The industry has already shown what's possible with AI agents,“ IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur said. “Now, the focus is making them reliable in the environments where advertising actually happens,. Organizations need infrastructure they can trust. They need AI agents that work across systems, respect consumer privacy regulations, and make decisions with repeatable accuracy. AAMP 2.3 gives the industry that foundation, moving agentic advertising into everyday business.…

The release comes as agentic advertising is making rapid progress, with AI agents demonstrating how they can automate planning, buying, selling and optimization.

AAMP 2.3 is designed to accelerate the next phase of that development by providing the industry with a common framework that enables those capabilities to operate within the technology environments companies already use. It lets organizations deploy model-agnostic agentic stacks that connect to major inventory sources while remaining interoperable across the broader advertising ecosystem.

The release also introduces new capabilities making production deployments more practical. Organizations can deploy AAMP through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore; expand buying across additional platforms, including Metal integrate Google Ad Manager reporting; and build on new open-source contributions from HyperMindz and Mixpeek. Together, these enhancements give buyers, sellers, publishers and technology providers greater flexibility to integrate AI agents into existing workflows using the systems they already have in place, the IAB Tech Lab said.

As AI agents begin handling more transactional decisions, confidence in the information being used becomes increasingly important, IAB Tech Lab said.

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To address that issue, AAMP 2.3 integrates the IAB Diligence Platform and SafeGuard Privacy directly into the Buyer Agent, helping organizations embed privacy diligence into agent workflows. Enhanced pricing guardrails also improve the accuracy and integrity of transaction data, IAB Tech Lab said, creating greater confidence for buyers and sellers as agentic advertising moves into production.

Beyond that, the IAB Tech Labs reported that Agentic Audiences are now ready for fully programmatic and agentic transactions, extending standardized agentic workflows into audience activation.

New features and developments in AAMP 2.3 include:

Enterprise-ready deployment through Amazon Bedrock and Databricks.

Deterministic negotiation guardrails with proven end-to-end real negotiation.

Server-side trust verification on every price-moving path.

Support for Meta buying.

Google Ad Manager reporting integration.

IAB Diligence Platform and SafeGuard Privacy approval gate integrated into the Buyer Agent.

Enhanced pricing guardrails that improve pricing accuracy across Buyer and Seller Agents.

Any path that commits spend is deterministic and provable with human approvals outside of value-based thresholds.

Inventory availability is always based on real, not derived, numbers.

Fully conforming to the OpenDirect open standard and validated against the spec.

Deals Sync API MCP Server contributed by HyperMindz.

Content Taxonomy Parser contributed by Mixpeek, adding semantic IAB Content Taxonomy v3 classification, contextual inventory discovery and enrichment and brand-safety scoring.

Agentic Audiences v1.0 ready for transactions.

To learn more, visit the IAB Tech Lab website.