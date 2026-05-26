HDR10+ Technologies to Launch Eclipsa Video Certification Program
New standard based on a SMPTE specification delivers improved video performance
BEAVERTON, Ore.—HDR10+ Technologies LLC, an industrywide consortium with more than 180 adopter companies, has been selected to administer the certification program for Eclipsa Video, a new open source video standard.
Eclipsa Video is based upon SMPTE 2094-50, the recently developed specification created by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), with experts from Google, Apple and NBCUniversal leading this initiative.
Roshan Baliga, Google Product Lead for Eclipsa Video explained that "we decided to leverage HDR10+ Technologies LLC’s proficiency in premium video standards, making their organization the ideal partner to administer the Eclipsa Video program.”
The Eclipsa Video program helps to ensure the highest-quality video on compatible smartphones other and next-generation devices. This latest effort marks the second time that the HDR10+ Technologies LLC has been selected to administer a program for Eclipsa. Last October it was selected to administer the Eclipsa Audio certification program
“For years, HDR10+ has been at the forefront of video innovation by delivering a spectacular viewing experience,” Bill Mandel, co-manager of HDR10+ Technologies LLC said. “With Eclipsa Video, we can now expand our pioneering work in Eclipsa Audio certification, in order to deliver a more seamless and immersive audio/video environment”.
Eclipsa Video seamlessly integrates with the broadly supported HDR10+ standard. Devices certified for both standards may utilize the name Eclipsa Video powered by HDR10+.
The new Eclipsa Video program will initially address smartphones, with other devices to follow. The first Eclipsa Video approved devices are expected to be introduced later this year.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
For more information on licensing and testing Eclipsa Video, please visit www.eclipsamedia.org
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.