IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Honors Charles Einolf

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced that Charles Einolf of the United States has been selected as the recipient of the Society's prestigious 2025 Jules Cohen Award.

The Jules Cohen Award is the Society's highest honor, recognizing individuals whose careers have been distinguished by outstanding contributions to the broadcast industry, unwavering integrity and professionalism, and a sustained commitment to sharing knowledge for the benefit of colleagues and the industry as a whole.

Throughout his remarkable career, the group said that Dr. Einolf has demonstrated exceptional technical leadership and service to the broadcasting profession. His accomplishments span several influential roles that have had a lasting impact on the industry.

From 1996 to 2003, Dr. Einolf served as Deputy Director of the Advanced Television Test Center (ATTC). Under his leadership, the ATTC produced objective, technically rigorous test results that were instrumental in the adoption of the Grand Alliance digital television system, which ultimately became the foundation for the ATSC digital television standard. The ATTC's reports were recognized for their depth, accuracy, and professionalism. Dr. Einolf consistently stood behind the integrity of the findings, even when the results generated controversy, earning the respect and trust of colleagues throughout the industry.

Dr. Einolf also represented the United States as a member of the ITU Study Group 6 delegation, where he played a key role in advocating for the preservation of broadcast spectrum. His technical expertise, thoughtful leadership, and clear, well-reasoned contributions were instrumental in protecting critical spectrum resources for the broadcasting community.

In addition, Dr. Einolf served multiple terms on the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Administrative Committee (AdCom). During his tenure, he exemplified the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and dedication to advancing broadcast technology. His leadership and service have benefited not only broadcasters and consumer electronics manufacturers, but ultimately the millions of viewers who rely on broadcast television every day.

Historically, this award have been made as part of the BTS's "Fall Symposium" activities. However, there was no Fall Symposium event in 2025.

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As a result, both the 2025 and 2026 awards will be made at the society's October 27-28 tech conference which has been rebranded this year as the "IEEE BTS Broadcast Technology Forum.”