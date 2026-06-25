Samsung Ads Announces First Shoppable CTV Partners

NEW YORK—Samsung Ads named the first brands and agencies that will be taking advantage of the Amazon Ads’ remote-enabled interactive video ad (IVA) technology on Samsung TV Plus.

The capability, which was announced on Samsung’s NewFronts stage in March, allows consumers to shop from their TV set.

Partners include Boiron USA, Logitech, PLAION, PMG and Reckitt, who will be among the first brands and agencies to activate the new shoppable ad experience across Samsung TV Plus inventory.

The announcement marks a major step forward for Samsung shoppable CTV, extending interactive, remote-enabled ad experiences to Samsung TV Plus, the global FAST service of Samsung Electronics. Samsung TV Plus surpassed 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide this year, underscoring the growing strength of FAST as a premium advertising environment.

For brands selling on Amazon, “Add to Cart” functionality allows shoppers to purchase directly within their Amazon storefront with a seamless click of the remote. For advertisers who do not sell on Amazon, CTAs like "Send to Phone" and outcome-driven headlines like "Sign Up Today" extend engagement beyond the TV screen, Samsung said.

These shoppable TV experiences extend engagement beyond the TV and help brands continue conversation across devices.

Amazon Ads has noted that interactive video can drive 6X higher brand search, 4X more detailed page view, 4x more add to cart actions and 5x higher purchase rates, Samsung reported.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The TV has always been the entertainment center of the home. Now people are using that screen differently — to discover, search, compare, and shop,” said Jimmy White, managing director of ad sales, North America, Samsung Ads. “For years, CTV has been a powerful tool for building awareness, but its greatest promise lies in driving full-funnel outcomes. With Amazon Ads, we're helping brands turn attention into action and close the gap between discovery and purchase.”

Flagship launch partners spanning consumer health, technology, toys, and entertainment are embracing the new shoppable experience as a way to reach engaged audiences, enhance product discovery, and create a more seamless path from content to commerce.