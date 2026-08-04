Ikegami To Showcase Latest Additions To UNICAM Product Range at IBC 2026

NEUSS, Germany—Ikegami will make the European market launch for additions to its UNICAM product range during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

"A highlight of our IBC 2026 demonstration will be a new constant-aperture variable neutral density filter function which expands the creative potential of the UHK-X700 and UHK-X750 UNICAM XE portable and full studio cameras," said Gisbert Hochguertel, Ikegami Europe product specialist. "When used as an alternative to the iris, the VND filter allows the lens F-stop to remain fixed to control video exposure. This enables a director to set the depth of field for a specific shot and then control the exposure in real time by changing the continuously variable neutral density filter attenuation.”

Ikegami will also demonstrate two new viewfinders for use with its UNICAM XE and UNICAM HD cameras. Introduced at the 2026 NAB Show in April, the VFE-P07D is a two-in-one viewfinder comprising a monocular OLED and an adjustable-angle 3.5-inch TFT LCD monitor.

The 3.5-inch monitor screen can face forwards, be tilted to more than 120 degrees or turned laterally to face forwards. Waveform, vectorscope and audio metering tools can be accessed easily. The VFE-P07D attaches to shoulder-mounting and studio-format cameras in the UNICAM XE series.

Shown as a prototype at IBC 2025 and making its IBC 2026 debut is the production version of the VFE-P711AD high-resolution 7-inch OLED viewfinder. Developed from the LCD-based VFL-P700AD, the new OLED model is designed to offer clear visibility even in environments with intense ambient light.

The fast response time of the OLED panel is particularly useful when focusing and framing content at high frame-rate for slow-motion replay. The viewfinder also has front-facing tally indicators and a rear-facing tally. Like the VFE-P07D, the VFE-P711AD includes waveform, vectorscope and audio metering tools.

The centerpiece of Ikegami’s IBC 2026 exhibit will be the UNICAM XE series three-CMOS studio and portable cameras. Designed for the HDR, HFR, IP and UHD era, the UHK-X700 and UHK-X600 incorporate three ⅔-inch 4K sensors with global shutter architecture.

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The UHK-X750 and UHK-X650 are hard-body full studio models sharing the same features. The UHK-X700RF is a wireless portable variant of the UHK-X700. Multichannel antenna diversity is a standard feature of this model, providing robust signal delivery in a wide range of transmission environments.

Ikegami will also promote its UNICAM HD HDK-X500 multiformat portable camera system which can be purchased as a 1920p model that is upgradeable to full 4K-UHD.

"Designed for remote image capture, the UHL-X40 shares the 4K-UHD 2/3-inch three-CMOS global shutter imaging architecture of the UNICAM XE series augmented for motorized pan/tilt/zoom applications in studios as well as outdoor applications, such as sports close-ups, theater and stage video capture, weather monitoring and point-of-view imaging. Two-piece construction allows remote control via up to 6.2 miles (10 km) of duplex fiber cable between head and CCU.

The UHL-43 is a three-CMOS 2160p-native 4K-UHD camera in a compact 5.7 x 6.1 x 6.6 inch (145 x 155 x 169 mm) 5.7 pound (2.6 kg) housing. It supports applications like studio robotics or remote-control PTZ image capture and point-of-view image capture. The camera can also be used on support devices, such as a shoulder brace, long-reach arm or overhead mount. The UHL-43HD variant has the same three-CMOS 2160p native sensors but comes with 1080p/i output that can be upgraded via an optional software key to allow 4K-native operation.

See Ikegami at IBC 2026 stand 12.A31.