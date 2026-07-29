CW Sports Live Streaming to Launch Aug. 4 on the ESPN App

The CW’s sports content is coming to ESPN Unlimited.

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW and ESPN have announced that their streaming agreement to bring live CW Sports events to the ESPN App will officially launch on Tuesday (Aug. 4).

ESPN App users can watch all CW Sports offerings live on any device as a complement to The CW’s nationwide over-the-air broadcast and pay TV distribution.

More than 800 annual hours of CW Sports content will be broadcast live on The CW and livestreamed on the ESPN App for viewers with an ESPN Unlimited subscription plan.

CW Sports on the ESPN App launches Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. with a live, two-hour “WWE NXT” event. Next, motorsports fans will be able to stream the final two the final two regular season NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races from Iowa Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 4:30 p.m. ET and Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET before The Chase for the Championship continues throughout the fall.

CW Sports offers college football and men’s and women’s basketball from the ACC, Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, WWE NXT every Tuesday night, WWE NXT premium live events, PBR Bull Riding, AVP volleyball, PBA bowling and the 2026 Arizona Bowl.

Fans can activate the ESPN Unlimited plan through their TV or mobile providers in addition to a standalone subscription.

The CW’s biggest college football season in network history—featuring140 hours of games across the ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences—kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET with New Mexico State-Florida State.