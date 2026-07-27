Brazilian Delegation Examines Advanced HDR By Technicolor Supply Chain

Left to right: Hongxin Chen, head of Advanced HDR Certification Lab at Philips; Ernest Ma, director of standardization at Philips; Paulo Henrique Castro, president of SET; Luana Bravo, general director of SET; Osamu Yamaguchi, new business director at Mirakulo; and Leo Carbonell, head of business at SET.

SHANGHAI, China—Brazil’s advanced television broadcast initiative has reached a critical deployment milestone with industry leaders reviewing the full commercial supply chain readiness of Advanced HDR by Technicolor to support the country's TV 3.0 rollout.

Representatives from SET, Brazil's national broadcast engineering society, and Mirakulo, whose AstroTV NEXT middleware represents the first commercial DTV+ implementation to incorporate Advanced HDR by Technicolor, evaluated demonstrations of certified devices, integrated chipsets and commercially available televisions and set-top boxes already incorporating the Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution.

The demonstrations provided firsthand insight into the evolution of the ecosystem that will support Brazil's TV 3.0 implementation. This review and confirmation of supply chain readiness clear a key barrier that has historically separated technical standardization from scalable market deployment in next-generation broadcast transitions.

The representatives from Philips, SET and Mirakulo discussed the growing maturity of the Advanced HDR by Technicolor ecosystem following a visit to the Advanced HDR by Technicolor Certification Laboratory run by Philips in Shanghai, reinforcing its readiness to support rapid deployment in Brazil’s TV 3.0 market.

As Brazil TV 3.0 moves from the research and development phase to implementation, a robust supply chain means network operators can move forward with HDR delivery plans without waiting for supply chain components to mature. Device manufacturers gain access to a certified, interoperable reference chain that reduces integration costs and compresses time-to-market. Consumers stand to benefit from broadcast-quality HDR picture delivery through over-the-air transmission, independent of broadband infrastructure availability.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor has already cleared technical benchmarks in Brazil's TV 2.5 and TV 3.0 standard evaluations and completed trials with TV Globo, the country's dominant broadcast network.

During the visit, the Brazilian delegation viewed a demonstration featuring the end-to-end ecosystem that is supporting Advanced HDR by Technicolor. Elements of the demonstration included commercially available devices, chipset solutions and integration workflows.

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Multiple televisions and set-top boxes were observed integrating the technology to provide clear validation of real-world deployment status. The demonstrations illustrated the availability of key ecosystem components required for large-scale deployment.

The delegation included Paulo Henrique Castro, president of SET; Luana Bravo, general director of SET; Leo Carbonell, head of Business at SET; and Osamu Yamaguchi, new business director at Mirakulo.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor continues to expand in ATSC 3.0 deployments in North America, where it supports efficient HDR delivery alongside existing broadcast infrastructures. For the Brazilian market, Philips highlighted the use of Advanced HDR by Technicolor within TV 2.5 and TV 3.0 standards, enabling high-quality HDR experiences optimized for next-generation broadcast environments.

Representatives from SET and Mirakulo noted that the technological readiness of the ecosystem, including chipsets, devices and supporting industry partners, represents an important step in the evolution of Brazil's TV 3.0 environment and contributes to the continued development of the TV 3.0 ecosystem in Brazil.