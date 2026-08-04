Gravity Media, Live Media Group Form Strategic Partnership

NASHVILLE—Gravity Media has formed a strategic partnership with U.S.-based live event production and technology company Live Media Group (LMG).

“The United States remains a critically important market for us. By partnering with Live Media Group, we are combining complementary strengths to deliver even greater value to our customers. We are excited about what this partnership makes possible and look forward to everything we will build together.,” said Jamie Hindhough, regional CEO of Gravity Media.

As part of the agreement, LMG will take control of Gravity Media’s Outside Broadcast (OB) truck fleet in the United States. The U.S. remains a critical market for Gravity Media, and this partnership enables the company to continue delivering high-quality OB services through LMG, while sharpening its focus on its specialist production and content, media services and facilities solutions.

Under the new arrangement, LMG will continue to support Gravity Media’s requirements, particularly for international events hosted in the United States. Clients will benefit from the combined strengths, deep technical expertise and operational excellence of both organizations.

Gravity Media and LMG are working closely to ensure a coordinated and seamless transition of the OB fleet. Throughout the process, customers can expect uninterrupted service and the same high standards of quality, innovation and delivery that both organizations are known for globally, Gravity Media said.

“Over the past few years, Live Media Group has transformed and grown in meaningful ways with a focus on expanding what we can offer our customers and partners,” said Michael Sullivan, Live Media Group president.

“This partnership with Gravity Media deepens that commitment, giving clients access to an even broader range of live production capabilities not only with additions to our mobile fleet, but also expanding what we can offer across RF, specialty cameras, and flypacks for both domestic and international clients. None of this happens without great people on both sides, and I could not be prouder of where we are headed.”

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