NBCUniversal and YouTube Ink Landmark Distribution Deal
The groundbreaking agreement expands the reach of Peacock and NBCUniversal content across YouTube’s platforms and will make ad-supported Peacock Premium available to YouTube Premium subs in the U.S.
In a major distribution deal that will make YouTube an even more important outlet for sports and premium video content, NBCUniversal and YouTube have announced a multi-year global strategic partnership that brings Peacock to millions of YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. and expands the international reach of Universal+ and Hayu.
The deal, which pairs YouTube’s global scale, creator ecosystem and diverse content with NBCUniversal’s premium entertainment, blockbuster films, live sports and iconic franchises, is a notable example of how the lines between traditional TV and streaming continue to blur.
When fully implemented, the agreement will allow YouTube users to easily jump between creator content on YouTube to NFL games and big-budget TV series on Peacock. Such distribution scenarios are likely to become even more important to the future of NBCU after it is spun off from Comcast.
In a note to investors, LightShed Partner's Richard Greenfield highlighted the groundbreaking potential of the deal by stressing that "Peacock is being fully ingested into YouTube Premium, not just bundled alongside it. That distinction matters enormously. A YouTube Premium subscriber will be able to watch NFL games, NBA games, and MLB games directly within the YouTube app, the same way they would if they had subscribed to Peacock through YouTube Primetime Channels. No app-switching, no separate login, no friction. It will feel like YouTube offers the content itself."
"YouTube is proving that the platform, not the content, is the most powerful asset," he added. "Every sport, every show, and every stream flowing through the YouTube interface is another reason a subscriber never needs to open a competitor’s app. If sports rights holders are willing to let their content be ingested (and Peacock clearly is), that creates a powerful flywheel that gets harder to disrupt over time."
The deal, which is Peacock's largest wholesale distribution partnership to date, also extends NBCUniversal's multi-year distribution partnership with YouTube TV and Comcast’s distribution partnership with various YouTube products; deepens the companies’ longstanding advertising and technology relationship; expands NBCUniversal's international streaming footprint through Universal+ and Hayu in select markets; and creates new opportunities across sports production and live sports on YouTube.
“This partnership brings NBCUniversal’s world-class content and iconic franchises to YouTube’s unmatched scale and global platforms,” said Mike Cavanagh, co-CEO of Comcast Corporation. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with YouTube through a collaboration that reflects our strategy of partnering with industry leaders to drive sustained growth for NBCUniversal.”
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“We’re incredibly excited to expand our partnership with NBCUniversal to redefine what a modern entertainment subscription can be for consumers,” added said Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube. “YouTube Premium brings your favorite creators, artists and cultural moments together uninterrupted, and now, we’re pairing that ultimate viewing experience with Peacock’s expansive lineup of live sports like Sunday Night Football and the NBA, blockbuster Universal movies, and original series. This makes it easier than ever for our members to find and watch all the premium content they love, all in one place.”
More specifically, the wide-ranging deal includes:
- Beginning in early 2027, Peacock Premium will be included in a bundle with YouTube Premium, making it immediately available to millions of existing YouTube Premium subscribers. This will substantially expanding Peacock’s reach and making it one of the most broadly distributed premium streaming services in the U.S.
- Subscribers will receive seamless access to Peacock within the YouTube experience, featuring marquee live sports including the NFL, Olympics, NBA, MLB, Big Ten and Notre Dame Football, Big 12, Big East and Big Ten College Basketball, Premier League, WNBA, Kentucky Derby, golf and more, hit series such as Love Island USA, The Real Housewives franchise, Law & Order: SVU, Saturday Night Live, The Traitors, All Her Fault and The Office; and award-winning and blockbuster films.
- This deal also extends NBCUniversal's multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV, the largest and fastest-growing pay TV provider in the U.S., ensuring continued broad linear distribution of NBCUniversal's industry-leading portfolio of entertainment, sports and news programming.
- The companies will deepen their longstanding advertising technology collaboration, including through FreeWheel, to enhance advertising capabilities and drive greater monetization at scale.
- The agreement will also expand the global reach of NBCUniversal’s international streaming services, Universal+ and Hayu, through YouTube Premium in select markets.
- NBC Sports will be the production partner for select premier live sporting events on YouTube.
- A selection of live sporting events from NBCUniversal will stream on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel, bringing a sample of world-class games to millions of users on YouTube.
- The deal extends and expands the distribution and offerings of YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Premium on Comcast’s Xfinity and Xumo platforms.
- Peacock Premium (currently $10.99/month) will also be available as a separate add-on subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels starting later this summer. Peacock Premium Plus has been available via YouTube Primetime Channels since late June.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.