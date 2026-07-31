NBCUniversal and YouTube Ink Landmark Distribution Deal

In a major distribution deal that will make YouTube an even more important outlet for sports and premium video content, NBCUniversal and YouTube have announced a multi-year global strategic partnership that brings Peacock to millions of YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. and expands the international reach of Universal+ and Hayu.

The deal, which pairs YouTube’s global scale, creator ecosystem and diverse content with NBCUniversal’s premium entertainment, blockbuster films, live sports and iconic franchises, is a notable example of how the lines between traditional TV and streaming continue to blur.

When fully implemented, the agreement will allow YouTube users to easily jump between creator content on YouTube to NFL games and big-budget TV series on Peacock. Such distribution scenarios are likely to become even more important to the future of NBCU after it is spun off from Comcast.

In a note to investors, LightShed Partner's Richard Greenfield highlighted the groundbreaking potential of the deal by stressing that "Peacock is being fully ingested into YouTube Premium, not just bundled alongside it. That distinction matters enormously. A YouTube Premium subscriber will be able to watch NFL games, NBA games, and MLB games directly within the YouTube app, the same way they would if they had subscribed to Peacock through YouTube Primetime Channels. No app-switching, no separate login, no friction. It will feel like YouTube offers the content itself."

"YouTube is proving that the platform, not the content, is the most powerful asset," he added. "Every sport, every show, and every stream flowing through the YouTube interface is another reason a subscriber never needs to open a competitor’s app. If sports rights holders are willing to let their content be ingested (and Peacock clearly is), that creates a powerful flywheel that gets harder to disrupt over time."

The deal, which is Peacock's largest wholesale distribution partnership to date, also extends NBCUniversal's multi-year distribution partnership with YouTube TV and Comcast’s distribution partnership with various YouTube products; deepens the companies’ longstanding advertising and technology relationship; expands NBCUniversal's international streaming footprint through Universal+ and Hayu in select markets; and creates new opportunities across sports production and live sports on YouTube.

“This partnership brings NBCUniversal’s world-class content and iconic franchises to YouTube’s unmatched scale and global platforms,” said Mike Cavanagh, co-CEO of Comcast Corporation. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with YouTube through a collaboration that reflects our strategy of partnering with industry leaders to drive sustained growth for NBCUniversal.”

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“We’re incredibly excited to expand our partnership with NBCUniversal to redefine what a modern entertainment subscription can be for consumers,” added said Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube. “YouTube Premium brings your favorite creators, artists and cultural moments together uninterrupted, and now, we’re pairing that ultimate viewing experience with Peacock’s expansive lineup of live sports like Sunday Night Football and the NBA, blockbuster Universal movies, and original series. This makes it easier than ever for our members to find and watch all the premium content they love, all in one place.”

More specifically, the wide-ranging deal includes: