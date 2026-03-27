NAB Pans Netflix’s Coverage of MLB Opening Day

NAB criticized Netflix’s exclusive coverage of the marquee game of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, and used the criticism to continue its campaign against the fragmentation of sports TV.

In a blog on nab.org , the association said that instituting a paywall to watch the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 25 contradicted the idea that viewers should be able to view “American’s pastime” for free.

“On Opening Day, baseball should feel like a national holiday. Friends and families gather around TVs and radios in living rooms, bars and break rooms across America,” the NAB wrote. “But this year, many fans were met with something else: a paywall. Major League Baseball’s high-profile streaming debut on Netflix sparked confusion, frustration and backlash from fans who simply wanted to watch their teams play.”

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NAB’s comments are part of the association’s “Keep the Game On” campaign launched in late 2025 to promote the concept that live sports should remain free on broadcast TV. The association has also tied the idea to its continued push for relaxing ownership rules that would allow broadcasters to better compete with the likes of Amazon, Apple TV—and yes, Netflix—which are increasingly outbidding broadcasters for sports rights.

It also comes as Netflix announced another price hike this week. The company’s ad-supported plan has gone from $7.99 to $8.99 a month; the standard plan is now $19.99 a month, up from $17.99; and its premium plan has increased from $24.99 to $26.99

Pricing for extra members also went up, with ad-supported plans now costing $6.99 per additional non-household user, up from $5.99, and ad-free add-ons now costing $9.99, up from $8.99 each.

“We're updating our prices to keep improving what you already love. Expect fresh, can’t-miss shows and movies every week (including 100 new releases next month),” the streaming service said in its note to subscribers.

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If there's one thing baseball fans treasure, it's tradition. And NAB thinks that Netflix’s coverage was frivolous and distracting.

“USA Today noted the uneven viewing experience and questioned whether the streaming-first approach delivered for fans,” NAB wrote. “Awful Announcing criticized the broadcast itself as feeling more like marketing than meaningful coverage.”

Besides the mediocre coverage, the association said the trend of more sports moving behind paywalls will be a loss for American sports fans.

“This moment is part of a trend making it harder and more expensive for Americans to follow the teams they love,” the NAB wrote. “A recent breakdown shows just how fragmented and costly sports access has become, with fans juggling multiple subscriptions just to keep up across leagues and platforms. What used to be available in one place, often for free over the air, is now scattered across apps, exclusive deals and premium tiers.

“Live sports are one of the last truly shared cultural experiences in America, bringing communities together regardless of background or belief,” NAB added. “Local television and radio stations are at the center of that connection, delivering games freely to millions. As more games move behind paywalls controlled by global streaming platforms, that shared experience begins to erode. We risk turning a unifying national pastime into a fragmented, premium product available only to those who can afford it.

The NAB pointed out that the FCC is currently seeking public notice on sports broadcasting. Deadline for first public comment period is today, March 27.

“Consumer outcry has not gone unnoticed. The Federal Communications Commission is currently asking for public comment on how the shift from sports on broadcasting to behind streaming paywalls is impacting consumers. You can make your voice heard here. Tell Washington: Keep sports on local TV.”