Disney+ to Stream Super Bowl LXI Live

Disney+ will stream Super Bowl LXI on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, the company announced today.

Disney+ subscribers in the United States can stream the traditional game presentation airing on ESPN and ABC, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge on the call, as well as the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes.

Outside of the U.S., Disney+ will stream ESPN’s Super Bowl in more than 55 international markets, including Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, South Africa and Australia/New Zealand. In conjunction, ESPN’s linear platforms will carry the Super Bowl in more than 130 countries and territories.

In addition to Super Bowl LXI, two Monday Night Football regular-season games will be available to Disney+ subscribers in the lead-up to the big game: The Oct. 26 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and a second game to be announced.

Both games will continue to air as scheduled on ESPN/ABC and ESPN Deportes, with the option to stream both the English- and Spanish-language broadcasts on Disney+. These add to the expanding roster of domestic and global live sports available on Disney+.

The 2027 Super Bowl is the first time ABC has broadcast the game since 2006, before Disney+ existed. Today's announcement is of most interest to subscribers to Disney+’s basic service, who don’t have access to ABC or ESPN’s live network feeds. While CBS has streamed the Super Bowl over Paramount+, NBC has streamed it on Peacock and Fox on Tubi and Fox Sports, this marks the first time the Super Bowl will be streamed on Disney+.