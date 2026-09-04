Disney, Optimum Renew Carriage Deal
New agreement will also give certain eligible subscribers access to ESPN Unlimited streaming app for free
The Walt Disney and Optimum have renewed a multi-year carriage agreement for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN network, the NFL Network, RedZone, Disney kids and family channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels in a distribution deal that will also expand access to ESPN Unlimited and Disney streaming services.
No financial details were provided and the two companies did not name specific channels.
They did report that certain eligible Optimum TV customers will soon be given access to the ESPN Unlimited streaming service for free.
In addition the agreement provides for “expanded rights to make Disney’s streaming services available to Optimum TV and internet customers for purchase.”
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.