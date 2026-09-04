Disney, Optimum Renew Carriage Deal

The Walt Disney and Optimum have renewed a multi-year carriage agreement for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN network, the NFL Network, RedZone, Disney kids and family channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels in a distribution deal that will also expand access to ESPN Unlimited and Disney streaming services.

No financial details were provided and the two companies did not name specific channels.

They did report that certain eligible Optimum TV customers will soon be given access to the ESPN Unlimited streaming service for free.

In addition the agreement provides for “expanded rights to make Disney’s streaming services available to Optimum TV and internet customers for purchase.”