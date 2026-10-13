Tegna, Disney Renew ABC Affiliation Pacts in 13 Markets 

MCLEAN, Va. and BURBANK, Calif.—Tegna and Disney Entertainment Television have struck a comprehensive multiyear deal that renews station affiliation agreements for all of Tegna's ABC stations.

“Our partnership with Disney Entertainment Television offers viewers an incredible programming lineup that includes the NFL, NBA, SEC football and shows like ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ anchored by strong local news their communities depend on,” Tegna CEO Patrick Paolini said.

“We’re pleased to extend our successful partnership with TEGNA across these outstanding ABC stations,” Susi D’Ambra-Coplan, senior vice president of affiliate relations at Disney Entertainment Television, said. “Together, we remain committed to serving viewers with trusted local journalism paired with the best in entertainment, sports and national news.”

The deal covers the following stations:

KBMT, Beaumont, Texas

KIII, Corpus Christi, Texas

KVUE, Austin, Texas

KXTV, Sacramento, Calif.

WATN, Memphis, Tenn.

WFAA, Dallas

WHAS, Louisville, Ky.

WJXX, Jacksonville, Fla.

WNEP, Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pa.

WOI, Des Moines, Iowa

WQAD, Davenport, Iowa (Quad Cities)

WVEC Norfolk, Va.; and

WZZM in Grand Rapids, Mich.