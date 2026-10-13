Tegna, Disney Renew ABC Affiliation Pacts in 13 Markets 

MCLEAN, Va. and BURBANK, Calif.—Tegna and Disney Entertainment Television have struck a comprehensive multiyear deal that renews station affiliation agreements for all of Tegna's ABC stations.
“Our partnership with Disney Entertainment Television offers viewers an incredible programming lineup that includes the NFL, NBA, SEC football and shows like ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ anchored by strong local news their communities depend on,” Tegna CEO Patrick Paolini said.
“We’re pleased to extend our successful partnership with TEGNA across these outstanding ABC stations,” Susi D’Ambra-Coplan, senior vice president of affiliate relations at Disney Entertainment Television, said. “Together, we remain committed to serving viewers with trusted local journalism paired with the best in entertainment, sports and national news.”
The deal covers the following stations:
- KBMT, Beaumont, Texas
- KIII, Corpus Christi, Texas
- KVUE, Austin, Texas
- KXTV, Sacramento, Calif.
- WATN, Memphis, Tenn.
- WFAA, Dallas
- WHAS, Louisville, Ky.
- WJXX, Jacksonville, Fla.
- WNEP, Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pa.
- WOI, Des Moines, Iowa
- WQAD, Davenport, Iowa (Quad Cities)
- WVEC Norfolk, Va.; and
- WZZM in Grand Rapids, Mich.
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Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 30 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.