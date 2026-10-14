ESPN Viewership Up 10%, Extending Network's Growth For Sixth Year

Despite increasing competition from streaming giants eager for an ever bigger slice of the live sports pie, ESPN reported impressive viewing numbers for its most recent season.

For 2026, the sports network saw a 10% year-over-year increase in total viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN on ABC, marking the sixth consecutive year of linear television growth. The gains came during a highly competitive sports media landscape that included the FIFA World Cup and Winter Olympics on competing networks, the network said.

Across FY26 (Sept. 28, 2025-Oct. 3, 2026), ESPN’s television networks accounted for 31% of all sports viewing among both total viewers and Adults 18-49. ESPN finished nine points ahead of second-place Fox Sports networks and 13 points ahead of NBCUniversal networks.

ESPN and ESPN on ABC each posted 11% year-over-year growth in total viewership, while ESPN2 increased 3%.

Growth was broad-based across audiences. Female viewership increased 14% year over year and represented 34% of all viewing across ESPN networks, up from 29% a decade ago. Viewership among children ages 2-17 also increased 14%.

Beyond television, ESPN’s average monthly reach expanded to 239.4 million users across its television, digital and social platforms. Digital and social audiences increased ESPN’s overall reach by 286% compared to television alone, extending its audience to nearly four times its TV footprint. Adults 18-49 accounted for 56% of ESPN’s total cross-platform reach.

Among the highlights:

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The College Football Playoff National Championship (Miami-Indiana) averaged 28.9 million viewers, making it the most-viewed college football game in 11 years. ESPN networks also delivered their most-viewed regular season since 2011.

ESPN’s AFC Divisional Playoff game (Texans-Patriots) averaged 37.9 million viewers, the largest NFL audience in network history. Monday Night Football delivered its second most-viewed season of the ESPN era.

The 2026 NBA Playoffs were ESPN’s most-viewed postseason since acquiring NBA rights in 2002. The Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals became the league’s most-viewed Finals since 1998, with the decisive Game 5 averaging 24.5 million viewers.

The 2025-26 regular season and 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs both ranked as the most-viewed of ESPN’s current NHL rights agreement. The Golden Knights-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final posted triple-digit year-over-year growth.

In Men’s college basketball, both the regular season and Champ Week delivered multi-year audience highs.

Coverage of both the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship posted double-digit audience growth year over year.

Women’s college basketball achieved its highest regular-season audience in 17 years. The Women’s NCAA Tournament delivered ESPN’s second most-viewed tournament on record, while both the Women’s College World Series and WNBA Playoffs became the most-viewed in ESPN history.

ESPN’s digital and social platforms also grew, with ESPN Digital averaging 21.8 million daily active users, up 1% year over year. The ESPN App led with 9.8 million daily active users, while the Fantasy App increased 5% to 3.4 million daily active users. NFL, NBA, college football and MLB generated the highest levels of engagement.

ESPN Social generated 7.5 billion engagements, maintaining its position as the No. 1 sports publisher on social media and finishing 71% ahead of second-place Bleacher Report.