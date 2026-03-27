Altibox Taps Comcast Technology Solutions for Centralized Video Management

DENVER—Comcast Technology Solutions has announced it has been selected by Altibox, a leading operator of TV and broadband services in Scandinavia, to provide the next-gen video platform for Altibox TV.

The deployment relies on CTS’ Cloud Video Platform to power the viewing experiences for Altibox’s suite of on-demand TV channels and streaming services for subscribers in Norway and Denmark across set-top boxes and connected devices.

Altibox, part of Lyse AS, offers a suite of IPTV and fiber broadband services to subscribers throughout Norway and Denmark, including its innovative Altibox TV service. Altibox TV lets consumers watch, or purchase, their favorite films, shows, sports, and entertainment content across set-top boxes, connected TVs, and mobile devices.

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“Altibox TV is the ‘go-to’ destination for consumers across Norway and Denmark to watch, or purchase, their favorite shows, movies, sports, and entertainment, and we’re very honored to help make that possible,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast, & advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. “CTS’ Cloud Video Platform enables innovators like Altibox to streamline their next-gen video efforts from ingest through distribution to drive efficiency at scale.”

Altibox TV uses CTS’ Cloud Video Platform for centralized ingest of on-demand video and advanced metadata management, including the ability to treat duplicate show episodes or movies from different content providers as a single management asset while maintaining multi-tenant attribution. CTS’ Cloud Video Platform also provides Altibox with advanced content protection, concurrency, and rights enforcement; commerce and subscription management; and video playout across connected devices and apps.

“Altibox is on a continuous mission to provide the best possible entertainment experience to our customers by leveraging the most innovative and capable back-end systems possible, which is why we turned to Comcast Technology Solutions,” said Jarle Johnsen head of tv technology at Lyse Tele AS and Altibox TV. “CTS is enabling us to centralize video and subscriber management efforts across both legacy and new set-top boxes, connected TVs, and mobile apps to improve efficiency and position us for future innovation.”

CTS’ Cloud Video Platform can be used separately, or combined with other CTS services, to address the custom needs of content owners, broadcasters, and entertainment companies.

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Key benefits of CTS’ services will be showcased from April 18 to April 22 at the upcoming 2026 NAB Show in CTS’ meeting suite at the Encore Tower Suites in Las Vegas.

Comcast Technology Solutions will also be speaking at the co-located PEAK Conference, April 20-22, at the Fontainebleau.