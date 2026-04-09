Great American Family Selects CTS For Channel Origination, Playout, Transmission

DENVER—Comcast Technology Solutions today announced a new multi-year agreement with Great American Media to provide channel origination, playout and transmission services using its Comcast MediaOrigination solution, part of its Media360 product portfolio and that it will be discussing the deal and its offerings at during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22.

CTS will provide Great American Family with fully managed broadcast services for its linear channels, including Great American Family East, Great American Family West, and Great American Faith and Living. The deal will help Great American Family streamline its operations and support distribution to MVPD and virtual MVPD partners around the United States.

“Comcast Media360 allows us to simplify our broadcast operations and ensure our programming reaches our TV distribution partners and viewers nationwide with the reliability and quality they expect,” said Great American Media president Bill Abbott.

Comcast Media360 is a managed service for the media and entertainment industry. It offers an integrated suite of technologies for global video delivery, distribution and monetization across linear and on-demand platforms.

Comcast MediaOrigination, a part of the Comcast Media360 product portfolio, provides the capabilities needed to acquire, prepare, create, package and deliver linear channels and video content across devices. Content is acquired either as live video or file-based acquisition via satellite, fiber or secure IP.

Channels are then prepared with CTS' rendering operations, cloud-based content supply chain implementation, media asset management and traffic and metadata services. They are then created with capabilities such as channel automation playout, master control and VideoAI. Channels are next prepared with the necessary encoding, encryption and linear rights management (LRM) and then delivered to MVPDs.

“Broadcasters and programmers are looking for ways to operate their linear channels more efficiently while continuing to scale distribution. With Comcast MediaOrigination, part of the Comcast Media360 portfolio, we provide a managed infrastructure for channel origination, playout, and transmission that simplifies linear distribution across today’s MVPD ecosystem, all backed by the 24/7 reliability of CTS,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast and advertising at Comcast Technology Solutions.

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During the 2026 NAB Show, CTS will showcase its solutions for streaming, broadcast, entertainment, and connectivity experiences at the Encore Tower Suites.