Skyview Networks Introduces Cirocast Audio Distribution Platform

Skyview Networks has launched Cirocast, a cloud-native, broadcast-grade audio distribution platform that the company says is designed to provide broadcasters with greater versatility, control and new revenue opportunities.

The launch comes at a time when upcoming FCC C-band auctions are pushing broadcasters to find alternatives to their traditional satellite distributions and adopt new IP solutions.

Skyview said that the new Cirocast cloud-based system is designed to help with that transition and in the process move from capital-intensive platforms to a scalable cloud platform that offers broadcasters the reliability they expect from mission-critical delivery systems.

“We built Cirocast because the economics of broadcast distribution are shifting and networks deserve a platform that takes advantage of this transition,” said Aaron Mellis, senior vice president, technology of Skyview Networks. “For years, broadcasters have been asked to accept tradeoffs between reliability, flexibility and revenue. Cirocast challenges that thinking by delivering the operational confidence broadcasters expect while unlocking the flexibility and monetization opportunities of cloud-based workflows. With built-in ad insertion and copy split capabilities, distribution becomes a strategic revenue platform rather than a fixed cost.”

Unlike IP audio platforms focusing solely on point-to-point transport, Skyview reported that Cirocast offers a different approach to how broadcast feeds are built.

The platform delivers broadcast-quality audio over IP with the low-latency performance required for live and linear programming. Fully mixed, market-specific audio feeds are assembled in the cloud before delivery, moving ad targeting, copy splits and content personalization upstream.

This approach, Skyview said, allows broadcasters to unlock new revenue from programming that connects directly to virtualized environments, cloud-based automation systems or on-premises infrastructure.

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Skyview Networks will demonstrate Cirocast live at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 18–22.