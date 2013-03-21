TVU Networks expands integration of uplink solution with Panasonic, Sony, JVC cameras

TVU Networks has expanded integration of its TVUPack Mini camera-mountable 3G/4G cellular uplink systems with cameras from Panasonic, Sony and JVC.

At 2lbs, TVUPack Mini offers a video transmission system in a small form factor. TVUPack Mini uses multiple 3G/4G/Wi-Fi wireless connections to deliver a high-quality HD picture, giving broadcasters the ability to go live from practically any location with the push of a single button. TVUPack Mini offers integrated camera-mountable solutions for cameras from the following manufacturers:

TVUPack Mini is now fully integrated with the Panasonic AG-HPX600 series of cameras. As part of this integration, Panasonic camera operators can now monitor the TVUPack Mini’s transmission status, bandwidth usage and connection quality in the viewfinder window.

Making its debut at the 2013 NAB Show will be the TVUPack Mini SE, a fully integrated, camera-mountable ENG system purpose built for Sony PMW/PDW XDCAM camcorders. TVUPack Mini SE attaches directly onto the 50-pin interface on the camera without cables.

TVU and JVC have worked together to offer a live mobile broadcast solution combining TVUPack Mini with JVC GY-HM700 professional cameras.

See TVUPack at 2013 NAB Show booth SU7105.