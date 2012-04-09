Wohler Extends DVM Line of MPEG Video Monitors

The Wohler DVM 2443

SAN FRANCISCO: Wohler Technologies has expanded the company’s DVM line with three new MPEG video monitors.



Following the recent release of the DVM-2443 MPEG/ASI monitor with four 4.3-inch screens, Wohler will now also offer the new DVM-5210, a 5 RU system with two 10 inch screens; the DVM-4290, a 4 RU unit with two 9 inch screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3 RU system with two 7 inch screens. All of the DVM MPEG monitors provide advanced test and measurement features for convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and MPEG-2/4 ASI streams.



DVM series broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC input while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID tables for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-thru, the DVM monitors also accommodate DVI, component, and composite video with audio level meters, GPI, and tally. Each monitor is capable of displaying in-picture audio level metering, video waveform, and vectorscope with CRT-style image calibration controls.

