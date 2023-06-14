Wisycom Begins Shipping MTP61 Multiband Transmitter

TOMBOLO, Italy—Wisycom has begun delivering its MTP61 miniature multiband transmitter, a small, lightweight multiband bodypack with support for tuning between 470 and 1260 MHz, the company said today.

The latest addition to the company’s Symphony product line, the MTP61 is being released with the LBC61 4+4 battery charger. Both products are being shown at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando.

The MPT61 is just over 2 inches tall and just under 2 inches wide. The transmitter weighs 3.1 ounces. It operates with a 3.7 V Lithium-ion battery, offering 10 hours of life, the company said.

“With this shipping announcement, audio professionals now have access to one of the industry’s most powerful transmitters, which is ideal for a range of applications from broadcast and film to live production,” saids John Kowalski, vice president of sales and marketing at Wisycom.

“In addition to the comfortability and compact design of the transmitter, the new LBC61 charger gives users an even wider range of flexibility with file sharing capabilities and expanded charging options,” he said.

The transmitter builds off the company’s intermodulation cancellation circuitry. With its advanced linear technology, the transmitter enables users to deploy units evenly on the spectrum every 200 kHz. The result is a more robust signal, extended range and the ability to operate multiple transmitters close together, the company said.

With high-density, software-selectable narrow-band filters, the digital signal processing allows for easy switching between wideband and narrow-band operation. An integrated low-pass audio filter eliminates ultrasonic interference from devices, such as range finders and motion sensors, it said.

The transmitter also features an embedded recorder with integrated linear timecode decoder that makes it possible to record directly to an embedded industry rated microSD memory card. Simultaneous record and transmit functionality is also available, it said.

The LBC61 4+4 battery charger can charge up to eight LBP61 Lithium-ion batteries simultaneously, with four ports for MTP61 drop-in charging and four ports for standalone LBP61 battery charging. The latest charger has two USB-C 3.2 Gen1 ports and an RJ45 10/100 Base Tx Ethernet port, to download files from the MTP61 micro-SD card or interface with the Wisycom Manager software. The charger also has two 3.5mm connectors for linear timecode sync, the company said.

See Wisycom at InfoComm booth 4245.