WideOrbit Launches WO Fusion

SAN FRANCISCO—WideOrbit has launched WO Fusion, which the company is positioning as a next-generation sales platform for broadcast TV and radio, as well as cable and broadcast network sales teams.

The product will be on display at the 2023 NAB Show.

“WO Fusion truly delivers what the industry has been asking for – the ability for a sales team to plan and sell across multiple media types, in a common audience currency, to deliver outcomes that advertisers want and need,” said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit founder and CEO. “We believe that our growth is limited only by our customers’ satisfaction and this product is a culmination of our team’s innovation, driven by client feedback and demand.”

Leveraging secure, encrypted, browser-based toolsets, WO Fusion is a platform for cross-media, multi-market ad sales supporting alternate audience measurement currencies. At launch, WO Fusion builds upon the company’s flagship broadcast TV media sales product, WO Media Sales, to create a cohesive media ecosystem that centralizes sales operations and eliminates redundancies across the entire sales process, digital and linear, the company said.

WO Fusion provides sales teams with a single, unified view of all incoming demand, across digital, linear, and reach extension buys from both automated and manual channels. With a holistic view of demand, WO Fusion is designed to help media companies build cross-media, multi-market proposals leveraging dynamic rate card features to meet the exacting demands of buyers, while maximizing revenue for sellers, WideOrbit reported.

In addition, the product supports alternate audience measurement currencies, combined with near real-time campaign performance data, allowing for critical campaign optimization by simplifying the reallocation of spots/impressions and/or budget dollars across media types and markets.

WO Fusion’s open architecture is API-based, allowing for comprehensive integrations with linear traffic and digital ad serving platforms to eliminate redundant data entry, prevent errors, and create a frictionless billing process, the company said.

Integrations with leading agency systems further enhance efficiency by automating workflows between buyers and sellers, allowing sellers to manage the entire sales process from a single tool.