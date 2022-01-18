Vislink Unveils AI-Powered Mobile Viewpoint Stellar Camera For Sports Production

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Vislink has launched the Mobile Viewpoint Stellar Cam, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera for live sports production, the company announced today.

Designed for automatic coverage of demanding sports, the new durable and weatherproofed camera offers ultra-high resolution, high frame rates and zooming capabilities to capture action in real time on the field of play, the company said.

“This announcement affirms our leadership position in incorporating AI-powered technology to facilitate more cost-effective news and sports productions,” said Vislink CEO Mickey Miller.

“Stellar Cam represents the latest in a long line of AI solutions brought to market by our Mobile Viewpoint brand. It is a key component of IQ Sports Producer, our platform for capturing live sporting events without the need for onsite staff," he continued. "IQ Sports Producer is perfect for mid and lower-tier games and matches, and enables over-the-top (OTT) media providers, media right holders and production companies to capture sporting events on a limited budget.”

IQ Sports Producer was designed to produce live streams of football, rugby, basketball, hockey and handball. Recently, it was deployed to cover sports such as horse jumping and velodrome cycling, with support for more sports being added.

A single panoramic camera captures the whole pitch, arena or track in extremely high resolution. AI is used to create a virtual camera that tracks the action of the ball and the players, creating a software cut-out of the action from the panoramic view. IQ Sports Producer can zoom, provide highlights, graphics and scoreboards, replicating an actual professional production.

It is also compatible with popular performance analytics tools. By capturing and recording the entire panorama, no action is ever missed, and new content streams can be created, the company said.

See Vislink in Booth 309 at the NCAA 2022 Convention Trade Show, Jan. 20-21, in Indianapolis.