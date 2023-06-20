Vimeo Introduces AI-Powered Video Tools

NEW YORK—Vimeo has unveiled its AI-powered video creation suite designed to enable users to record videos in one take and edit them in a few seconds.

The suite of tools makes it possible to generate a script from a text prompt, record the screen using a built-in teleprompter and delete unwanted content, such as filler words, such as “uh” and “um” in an instant, it said.

The AI-powered tools eliminate common barriers facing those who are uncomfortable with creating their own videos. They make it possible to generate a polished script quickly, act more naturally in front of the camera thanks to the teleprompter and remove unwanted moments in a few clicks, it said.

Applications include creating highlight reels, hosting virtual events and company meetings, making marketing video quote clips and cleaning up high-profile videos before sharing. More AI-powered tools are planned, it said.

“AI in video opens up a new frontier of accessibility. Any individual or business now has the ability to produce engaging, professional content with no prior production experience, and within mere minutes,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, chief product officer at Vimeo. “This is just the beginning of our new and integrated AI video strategy, but we believe this launch will be a game-changer for how companies should be communicating and connecting with distributed teams and customers.”

The new AI tools will be available in July. A free trial is available as part of the company’s Standard/Pro subscription plan.