Vewd Selects MediaTek Chips for Its Automotive Platform

OSLO, Norway—The OTT software tech provider Vewd has selected MediaTek’s Autus I20 (MT2712) chipset as the first reference platform to power Vewd for Automotive, a white-labeled, cloud-managed content aggregation and monetization solution for in-vehicle infotainment equipment providers and car manufacturers.

Vewd for Automotive is part of the company’s efforts to capitalize on the growing interest in providing entertainment to automobiles. Strategy Analytics has estimated that 70 million connected cars on the road by 2025.

“The Autus I20 is equipped with a flexible interface and multi-display support to provide a better in-vehicle experience for consumers,” said PC Tseng, general manager of the Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit at MediaTek. “Having deployed hundreds of millions of TVs together, turning our combined attention to the automotive space will shorten manufacturer time-to-market and simplify the complexity of adding premium subscription services, broadcast, video-on-demand, and audio to cars. This is the future of car infotainment, delivered today.”

Vewd said that Automotive is designed to solve key rear-seat content challenges facing manufacturers by providing a turnkey solution ready for deployment. It also said that Vewd for Automotive broadens the available entertainment options – including radio, podcasts, broadcast television, OTT Apps, video-on-demand (VOD), and games to help manufacturers enhance the back seat experience.

“MediaTek is at the frontier of the automotive industry, enabling consumers to be more connected to their car, the road, and the in-vehicle experience,” said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO, Vewd. “We’re pleased to be collaborating with MediaTek as we work to meet and exceed customer demand and solve the challenges facing the industry today.”

Key features of Vewd for Automotive include:

Content licensing and rights management enable manufacturers to rapidly deploy and monetize linear TV, video-on-demand (VOD), and premium OTT services, globally.

Flexible core HTML5 engine packaged with a modern media player offers a secure sandboxed environment for streaming or automotive apps.

Content APIs to facilitate deep linking and app integration into any manufacturer’s user experience.

Content certification ensures a flawless user experience.

A modern and flexible UI framework for car manufacturers creates consumer experiences for content consumption within the car.

Cloud-managed UX customizable by car make, model and location.