Unified Origin Software Now Available in Microsoft Azure

AMSTERDAM—Video stream tech provider Unified Streaming has announced that it’s flagship software Unified Origin is now available on Microsoft Azure.

Unified Origin via the Azure marketplace provides the broadcast-grade capabilities of Unified Origin in a more flexible and cost-effective way, making it easier for many online broadcasters and video providers to launch OTT services, the company said.

The move means that the software can easily be used for one-time live events, or to cover extra loads in video streaming workflows. It will also help customers start small and gradually scale up as their video streaming needs grow, Unified Streaming reported.

“Unified Streaming has been providing expert software to some of the biggest broadcasters in the world for close to a decade now and we’re very excited to open up Unified Origin to a much wider variety of customers,” said Simon Westbroek, vice president of global sales at Unified Streaming. “More and more streaming companies want to take ownership of their video workflows. To be successful, they need flexibility in a way that is quick to launch and cost-effective, while delivering a broadcast-quality experience. Unified Origin delivers this and we’re looking forward to further expanding our product offering on Microsoft Azure.”

Unified Origin enables online broadcasters and video service providers to stream their live and VOD content from one unified source to multiple clients and devices. Broadcasters and video providers can ingest video in a single format and package it on-the-fly to all the common streaming formats that are used today, including HLS, MPEG-DASH, HDS and HSS. It supports all the major DRM systems (Adobe Access, FairPlay, Marlin, PlayReady and Widevine), timed metadata (including SCTE-35 for ad insertion), and accessibility features, such as captions and subtitles. AVC, HEVC, HDR and Dolby Vision are also compatible, the company said.

“Many streaming providers prefer to take a look at the Marketplace first to build their streaming workflows with best-in-class modules”, said Veronica Labad, channel sales at Azure at Microsoft. “They get the best components for their requirements. With Unified Origin, that is especially the case with its history of supporting the likes of BBC, Disney, and HBO.”