Matrox Introduces ConvertIP Transmitters and Receivers

MONTREAL, Quebec—Matrox Video has introduced the ConvertIP Series, a new family of standards-based IP devices that offers users a simplified approach to SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX-ready networks.

The devices are designed enable broadcast and Pro AV professionals to transform standard and existing infrastructures into interoperable, cost-efficient, and scalable 1 GbE, 2.5 GbE, or 10/25 GbE networks to support a wide range of compressed and uncompressed 4K AV-over-IP applications and workflows, the company said.

In tandem with the launch of ConvertIP, Matrox also unveiled the new ConductIP signal routing software.

Designed to simplify content distribution in AV networks of any size, the industry's first IPMX-ready signal routing platform features a customizable, 360-degree view of all devices and media flows to discover, monitor, and route any NMOS-enabled ST 2110 and IPMX-ready audio, video, and ancillary signal on the network, the company said.

"Matrox ConvertIP Series unlocks a standards-based approach to IP signal transport that facilitates open, agile, and sustainable design implementations," said Alberto Cieri, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Matrox Video. "This new product line gives broadcasters and Pro AV/IT professionals the freedom to integrate the very best technology options from across both industries, so they can explore new and creative plug-and-play-type applications and workflows that can grow and scale as required."

Key features include:

Standards-based AV-over-IP networks. ConvertIP transmitters and receivers are built on ST 2110, the NMOS suite of open APIs, and IPMX-ready industry-standards-based technologies, and combined with Pro AV, JPEG XS, and uncompressed codec support, make them the most flexible and interoperable IP devices in the market today. This versatility allows broadcast and Pro AV professionals to use existing 12G-SDI, HDMI®, and HDBaseT hardware to deliver lightly compressed and uncompressed 4K AV-over-IP transport with sub-frame to zero latency performance. ConvertIP supports both copper and fiber networks, while their compact form factor and fanless design make them ideal for a variety of monitor- and rack-mount installations, the company said.

Routing and control options. ConvertIP Series includes an intuitive, web-based command center that allows users to access, control, and operate all ConvertIP devices from any location. Also included with ConvertIP is the ConvertIP Manager application, which features a dashboard view for multi-unit setup/maintenance and routing operations. Lastly, the ConductIP standards-based signal routing platform enables multi-vendor interoperability by allowing users to discover, monitor, and distribute all ConvertIP signals, any other SMPTE ST 2110 signals compatible with the NMOS suite of APIs, and IPMX-ready signals from any third-party manufacturer, the company reported.

Matrox ConvertIP transmitter and receiver devices and the ConductIP signal routing software will be available for purchase in CQ2 2022.